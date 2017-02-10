Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Kiski Area gets KO's at PIAA wrestling but remains in hunt for 3rd place
Paul Schofield | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brad Nagy wrestles Owen J Roberts' Jason Zollers in the 170-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski beat Owen J Roberts 56-13.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Vinny Romano wrestles Owen J Roberts' Griffin Gerber in the 182-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski beat Owen J Roberts 56-13.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Collin Murray wrestles Owen J Roberts' Rickey McCutchen in the 160-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski beat Owen J Roberts 56-13.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr wrestles Owen J Roberts' Nicholas Duliakas in the 195-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski beat Owen J Roberts 56-13.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell wrestlers motion for points while wrestling South Columbia during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell wrestlers stretch before wrestling South Columbia during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Anthony Marra reacts as time expires during his 2-1 decision win against South Columbia's Gaige Garcia in the 182-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Trent Valochik reacts after South Columbia's Nicholas Kuzo at 0:58 in the 106-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Corey Christie wrestles South Columbia's Cade Linn in the 152-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Anthony Marra receives a hand to the face by South Columbia's Gaige Garcia in the 182-lb bout during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brad Nagy wrestles Becahi's Michael Labriola in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater high fives Kiski Area's Joey Blumer as he prepares to wrestle during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell head coach Josh Shields motions toward the official while wrestling South Columbia during the second round of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell lost to South Columbia 34-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Noah Levett wrestles Becahi's Ryan Anderson in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area wrestlers look on during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Isaac Reid wrestles Becahi's Niko Camacho in the 285-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18. Niko Camacho won 3-2.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Becahi's Ryan Zeiner brings in Kiski Area's Collin Murray in the 152-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18. Zeiner won by a fall at 4:46.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Noah Levett prays before wrestling Becahi's Ryan Anderson in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Becahi's Dillon Murphy during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Noah Levett is injured while wrestling Becahi's Ryan Anderson in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's brothers Tommy Starr and Danny Starr sit on the sidelines during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Logan Pollick hangs his head after losing to Becahi's Tavion Banks after the 160-lb bout during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr sits after his loss in the 195-lb bout to Becahi's Jody Crouse during the quarterfinals of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Kiski lost to Becahi 36-18.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Brookville's Tyler Cook records a technical fall, 22-7, against Northern Lebanon's Hunter Wallace in the 220-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Central Mountain's Tanner Riggle reacts after beating Becahi's Andrew Balukas during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan celebrates as Canon-McMillan's Jacob Gardner beats DuBois' Trenton Donahue in the 106-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Gardner won 4-3.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Dave Henninger wrestles DuBois' Zach Rohaley during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Henninger won 7-2.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan gathers for a prayer before wrestling DuBois during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan gathers for a prayer before wrestling DuBois during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Jacob Gardner reacts after beating DuBois' Trenton Donahue in the 106-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Gardner won 4-3.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Alec Hendal prepares to wrestle DuBois' Blaise Carney in the 195-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Hendal won by a fall at 1:13.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Jacob Gardner wrestles DuBois' Trenton Donahue in the 106-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Gardner won 4-3.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Brendan Furman brings his team together before wrestling DuBois during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Gerrit Nijenhuis wrestles DuBois' Dom Dilullo in the 160-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Nijenhuis won by a fall at 0:46
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Alec Hendal wrestles DuBois' Blaise Carney in the 195-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Hendal won by a fall at 1:13.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Bryan Milligan wrestles DuBois' Izsak Kerner in the 182-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Millgan won 6-2.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A Canon-McMillan wrestler places his hand over his chest during the National Anthem before wrestling DuBois during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell assistant coach Gino Lanzino hugs Trent Valochik after Bishop McDevitt forfeited their 106-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Bryan Gaul wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Jon Velez-Arce during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Gaul recorded a fall at 0:28.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ethan Awes wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Dwayne Nelson in the 132-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Awes won 18-3;4:36.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell head coach Josh Shields high fives Anthony Marra before his 182-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell head coach Josh Shields brings his team together before wrestling Bishop McDevitt during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Bryan Gaul wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Jon Velez-Arce during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Gaul recorded a fall at 0:28.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Zach Rupert wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Tyrone Folwer in the 170-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Mason Slahtovsky sits on the bench with his nose bloodied after wrestling in the 195-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Philip Coutch wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Nasir Pettus in the 220-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell head coach Josh Shields encourages his wrestler against Bishop McDevitt during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ethan Awes wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Dwayne Nelson in the 132-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Awes won 18-3;4:36.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ethan Awes wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Dwayne Nelson in the 132-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Awes won 18-3;4:36.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ethan Awes wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Dwayne Nelson in the 132-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Awes won 18-3;4:36.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Corey Christie wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Eriq Pierre in the 145-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Christie recorded a fall at 0:28.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Corey Christie wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Eriq Pierre in the 145-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Christie recorded a fall at 0:28.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Dillan Jeffrey wrestles Bishop McDevitt's Jose Alecia in the 126-lb bout during a consolation round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017. Burrell won 58-11. Jeffrey recorded a fall at 0:43.

Updated 5 minutes ago

HERSHEY — A couple of hours after his team was beaten by Bethlehem Catholic in the PIAA Class AAA team championships Friday, Kiski Area coach Chris Heater was walking off the Giant Center floor and spotted Jeff Karam.

Heater wished Karam and his Bethlehem Catholic team luck in the semifinals against North Allegheny.

Karam thanked Heater and told him what he thought of his team.

“Your team is very classy,” Karam said. “We could wrestle you 10 times, and it might be 5-5.

“I was impressed how they wrestled, and they were gentlemen going through the line. Believe me, there have been some cruel things said to us after matches.”

Heater thanked Karam, and as Heater walked away, he said, “I still would have rather won the match, but that compliment will help.”

Bethlehem Catholic, the defending state champion, handed Kiski its first loss of the season, 38-18, in the quarterfinals.

Things got out of hand late when Bethlehem Catholic recorded three consecutive wins, including a pin and an injury default, to break open what had been a 23-18 score.

Kiski Area (21-1) bounced back in Round 2 of consolations to deck Owen J. Roberts of Pottstown, 56-13. The Cavaliers face rival Canon-McMillan at 9 a.m. Saturday in Round 3 of consolations.

“I thought we recovered well,” Heater said. “We came here with aspirations to be state champions, but that went away in the (Bethlehem Catholic) match, and we were able to overcome our first loss of the season. I felt we wrestled well.”

Things started well for Kiski Area against Bethlehem Catholic when Vinny Romano opened with a pin at 170 pounds.

And after Brad Nagy avoided a pin at 182, Danny Starr was looking to give Kiski Area a 9-5 lead. But Bethlehem Catholic's Jody Crouse got a reversal to tie the score with eight seconds left in regulation and then secured a winning takedown 13 seconds into overtime to put his team in control.

“Vinny did a great job,” Heater said. “We felt he had the hot hand, and we wanted him to get us started and he did.

“We felt we should have won at 195 and had a shot at 132. We lost two close matches. We were also hoping for bonus points at 106 and 138, and they wrestled us tough. That was the difference. We weren't able to get bonus points.”

Tommy Starr (220), Darren Miller (106), Noah Levett (126) and Joey Blumer (138) won decisions for the Cavaliers.

Against Owen J. Roberts, the Cavaliers recorded six pins — three in the first period — as well as two technical falls and a major decision. The pins were by Romano (182), Tom Starr (220), Isaac Reid (285), Darren Miller (106), Jack Blumer (132) and Joey Blumer (145).

They also got a 4-2 win by Nick Delp (152) over Dan Mancini, who was ranked No. 10 in the state.

“We need to keep moving forward,” Heater said. “We work really hard with our wrestlers and talk to them about being good sports. We're trying to make good, solid young men.”

Bethlehem Catholic advanced to the finals by defeating North Allegheny, 50-23. The Tigers reached the semifinals by defeating Exeter Township, 36-26.

North Allegheny rallied behind pins from Jacob Downing (113), Jake Hinkson (145) and Eric Hong (160).

Canon-McMillan won both of its consolation matches, defeating DuBois, 46-14, and Exeter Township, 42-21.

Burrell eliminated

Burrell didn't have the PIAA Class AA tournament it wanted.

The Bucs, who lost to Line Mountain in the opening round, rebounded to defeated Bishop McDevitt (D12), 58-11, before falling to Southern Columbia, 34-21, on Friday.

Burrell coach Josh Shields said he was proud of how far his team came since December.

“The kids started to believe in the process,” Shields said. “They've come a long way. I know they'll carry that momentum into the individual tournaments. This experience will help them.”

Burrell overpowered Bishop McDevitt by getting pins from Bryan Gaul (113), Trent Bechtold (120), Dillan Jeffrey (126), Daniel McCarthy (138), Corey Christie (145) and Anthony Marra (182).

But Southern Columbia proved to a tougher matchup.

The Bucs couldn't get any momentum and lost three close matches, two in overtime.

“When it comes down to it, we lost two one-point matches and another close one,” Shields said. “That was the difference. It's a different match if we get them.

“We needed to win the swing matches and didn't. Southern Columbia is a very good team, and we got off to a bad start. At this level you have to wrestle your best. We needed to wrestle a perfect match to beat them.”

Burrell (13-7) got pins from Trent Valochik (106) and Dillan Jeffrey (126), plus decision wins by Ethan Awes (132), Corey Christie (152) and Anthony Marra (182), who defeated talented freshman Gaige Garcia, 2-1, in overtime.

Freedom saw its season end with a 36-33 loss to Saegertown in Round 1 of consolations.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

