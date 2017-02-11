Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Kiski Area wrestling finishes third in PIAA team tournament
Paul Schofield | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Vinny Romano wrestles Council Rock's Nik Korbich in the 182-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jared Curcio walks off the mat with Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brad Nagy wrestles Council Rock's Robert Cooper in the 170-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Matt Siszka wrestles Council Rock's Collin Waterman during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Council Rock's Kyle Waterman in the 106-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr takes a break in his bout against Council Rock during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Isaac Reid wrestles Council Rock's Shane Anderson in the 285-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area cheers on Danny Starr before his bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jack Blumer wrestles Canon-McMillan's Matt Oblock in the 132-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater brings his team together before wrestling Canon-McMillan during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan celebrates Jared Curcio's fall at 4:47 during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Logan Macri wrestles Kiski Area's Matt Siszkaduring the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Tom Starr wrestles Canon-McMillan's Zach Rohaley in the 220-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Isaac Reid wrestles Canon-McMillan's Brendan Furman in the 285-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett wrestles Canon-McMillan's Anthony Mastrangelo during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Ken Hayman wrestles Kiski Area's Jared Curcio in the 113-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Canon-McMillan's Jacob Gardner in the 106-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Blood drips off the lip of Kiski Area's Isaac Reid during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Alec Hendal prayers with his team before wrestling Kiski Area during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area won 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Vinny Romano wrestles Canon-McMillan's Bryan Milligan in the 182-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Tom Starr wrestles Canon-McMillan's Zach Rohaley in the 220-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Brad Nagy hugs his coach after his bout gainst Canon-McMillan during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Vinny Romano listens to the national anthem during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area poses for photos with their bronze medals during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Tom Starr receives a hug after the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area poses for a photo after the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater shakes hands with Joey Blumer after giving him a medal after the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Logan Pollick wrestles Kiski Area's Dazjon Casto in the 160-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Joey Blumer wrestles Cathedral Prep's Albert Taylor in the 145-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Nick Delp wrestles Cathedral Prep's Carter Starocci in the 152-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater shakes hands with Joey Blumer before his bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Isaac Reid wrestles Cathedral Prep's Kawaun Deboe during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's coaching staff yells toward their wrestler during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Tom Starr wrestles Cathedral Prep's DyJheir Norman in the 220-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jared Curcio wrestles Cathedral Prep's Brady Sittinger in the 113-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Matt Siszka wrestles Cathedral Prep's Andrew Stark in the 120-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater motions to his wrestler during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Isaac Reid wrestles Cathedral Prep's Kawaun Deboe during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jack Blumer wrestles Cathedral Prep's Spencer Staab in the 132-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Cathedral Prep's Jacob Brumett in the 106-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater hugs Jared Curcio during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Vinny Romano wrestles Cathedral Prep's Evan Selker in the 182-lb bout during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area hoists their third place trophy during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett wrestles Cathedral Prep's Tyler McKinney during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater hugs Brad Nagy after the last bout of the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area poses for photos with their bronze medals during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area reacts during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski won 29-24 against Canon-McMillan.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Blood drips from the forehead of Kiski Area's Tommy Starr during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski won 29-24 against Canon-McMillan.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area head coach Chris Heater hugs Cam Connor after his 7-6 decision against Canon-McMillan's Tim Hritsko in the 138-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski won 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Logan Pollick reacts after recording a fall at 0:45 against Canon-McMillan's Stefen Richer in the 160-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski won 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Nazareth's Zac Keifer reacts as Nazareth defeated Bethlehem Catholic 30-29 (criteria d. most bouts won) to win PIAA Class AAA Team Wrestling championship during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jake Woodley reacts after his fall at 1:29 against Cathedral Prep's DyJheir Norman during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Will Baierl wrestles Cathedral Prep's Spencer Staab in the 132-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Will Baierl wrestles Cathedral Prep's Spencer Staab in the 132-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson wrestles Cathedral Prep's Albert Taylor in the 145-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Eric Hong reacts after his bout with Cathedral Prep's Dazjon Casto in the 160-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Will Baierl loses his head gear while wrestling in the 132-lb bout during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny reacts during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. North Allegheny lost 27-26 to Cathedral Prep.

Updated 15 minutes ago

HERSHEY — After Kiski Area lost to Bethlehem Catholic in the PIAA Class AAA team quarterfinals Friday, the Cavaliers readjusted their goals.

“I wasn't leaving here without putting a third-place medal around their neck,” Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said after his team won three matches Saturday at Giant Center to finish third. “This is a great bunch of kids, and being third in the state isn't too bad.

“I told them after we lost that I believed in my heart that we were the third-best team in the state, but we had to prove it on Saturday.”

The Cavaliers did.

Kiski Area (24-1) won four matches after losing to Bethlehem Catholic — Canon-McMillan (29-24), Council Rock South (42-14) and Erie Cathedral Prep (41-21) — to earn third place.

Nazareth needed criteria No. 2 (most wins) to edge District 11 rival and returning PIAA champion Bethlehem Catholic, 30-29, in the final. Reynolds won the Class AA title, defeating Northern Lebanon, 54-18.

“We knew that Canon-McMillan would be our toughest match (today),” Heater said. “It is tough wrestling a team three times in one season, and Canon-McMillan was a handful. They did what they needed to keep it close.”

Kiski Area sophomore Cam Connor helped clinch the Canon-McMillan match by getting a 7-6 victory against Tim Hritsko. The match was tied when the two wrestlers got into a break scramble late in the third period. Connor ended up on top for a takedown.

Kiski Area won eight bouts and got a pin from Logan Pollick (160) to begin the match and a major decision from Noah Levett (126).

Against Council Rock South, Kiski won 10 matches and got pins from Matt Siszka (120), Vinny Romano (170) and Isaac Reid (285) and major-decision wins from Darren Miller (106), Noah Levett (126) and Danny Starr (195).

In the third place-match, Kiski Area won nine of the first 11 matches to put Erie Cathedral Prep away quickly.

Romano (182), Tom Starr (220), Miller and Joey Blumer (145) had for pins for the Cavaliers. Romano has a great weekend, winning six times and getting four pins.

“If there are any wrestlers from our team that benefitted from this tournament, it was Vinny (Romano) and the Starrs (Danny and Tom),” Kiski Area senior Joey Blumer said. “A lot of the guys will benefit from being here. There is no bigger stage to prepare for the individual tournament.”

Romano said he'll do anything to help the team win.

“I just did my job,” Romano said. “We had a great tournament.”

Blumer said finishing third was an “awesome feeling.”

“We wanted to be state champions, but third in the state is a great accomplishment,” Blumer said. “We had to change our goals.”

Many Kiski wrestlers had a big weekend, and Heater was proud of his team's effort throughout the tournament.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” Heater said. “They wrestle for one another. I feel more than half our lineup has a shot at coming back here in a month and getting on the podium if we get out of districts. This tournament should help them believe they can do it.”

Kiski Area has two weeks off before the individual competition begins with its Section 1 tournament.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

