Wrestling

Pine-Richland wrestlers turn focus to individual season

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland wrestler Hunter Baxter takes on Sahler's Garrett Reinsfelder in the championships of the Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 21, 2017, at Fox Chapel.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Alex Salas takes first at the Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament Jan. 21, 2017, at Fox Chapel.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Hunter Baxter wrestles Penn-Trafford's Job Chishko during their 132-pound quarterfinal bout of the 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon McMillan High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Hunter Baxter wrestles Penn-Trafford's Job Chishko during their 132-pound quarterfinal bout of the 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon McMillan High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Following their 48-33 defeat of Montour last Friday night, the Pine-Richland wrestling team closed the book on its 2017 team season.

Unfortunately for the Rams (12-6), they were not able to secure a place in the WPIAL tournament after being ousted in the fifth-place qualifying match from their Section 3-AAA team tournament.

But despite the abrupt close to their season, coach Ben Rings said he and his boys can take pride in their efforts.

“I'm very happy about the season, to be honest with you. Considering we were struggling to fill some holes for most of the year, our best guys had to pick up their game and they did,” Rings said.

“Even though we were giving up sometimes 24 points in forfeits, they still couldn't get to us because our good guys would go out there and make up the points with pins.”

The Rams hope to still have plenty to cheer about in the postseason.

With the Class AAA individual section tournament just around the corner Feb. 25 at Fox Chapel, Rings and his wrestlers are beginning to turn their focus toward individual preparations and strategizing.

“They're all relatively healthy, but we're going to try to get them back to 100 percent in the two-week break that we have here,” Rings said.

“We have a couple of kids that should be able to do well, so we're going to work on a lot of individual stuff these last two weeks. We'll get these boys prepped, primed and ready to go.”

Among those wrestlers who are expected to do well for Pine-Richland are former section champs Alex Salas (120 pounds) and Hunter Baxter (132), as well as Garrett Burnham (138), Nick Geyer (152) and freshman Nate Lukez (106).

“As a freshman coming in and wrestling against varsity guys, Nate has definitely grown with experience. He embraces challenges. I know he's going to go out there and go at it,” Rings said.

“I think a lot of our kids have the potential to go out there and pull upsets. It's so hard to place, though, because the WPIAL is so deep. But those five guys will definitely have the talent and capability to make some noise.”

The top five finishers in each weight class at the section tournament advance to the WPIAL tournament, set for March 3-4 at Canon-McMillan.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

