Southmoreland's Griffiths sets sights on winning titles

Tyler Griffiths has been to the PIAA individual wrestling championships numerous times, watching his brother Austin compete and competing himself for a gold medal.

Last year, the Southmoreland junior watched heavyweight teammate Jake Beistel become the school's first state champion.

Now Griffiths will begin his third quest to become a state champion. He placed eighth as a freshman in 2015 and went 2-2 in '16.

That quest begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Canon-McMillan, with the Section 2-AA tournament and continues Saturday with the WPIAL tournament. Griffiths, who is wrestling at 132 pounds, won both titles last year.

The top seven finishers on Saturday will advance to the PIAA Southwest Regional on Feb. 24-25 at IUP's Kovalchick Center. From there, the top six finishers advance to the PIAA tournament March 9-11 at Giant Center in Hershey.

That's where Griffiths hopes to become Southmoreland's second state champion.

“That's the goal,” Griffiths said Monday before practice. “Last year, I was in a tough weight class and had a couple tough draws. I'm looking forward to getting back.”

Southmoreland coach Steve Santia, a state champion himself in 2007 at Hempfield, said Griffiths has matured a lot over the past two years.

“He's wrestling well,” Santia said. “He knows what it takes to be successful. He's capable of winning it all. Last year he lost to the state runner-up (Faris Messai of Jamestown). It was a tough weight class.”

Griffiths then won two matches but lost to Lancaster Catholic's Joe Lobeck a match before the medal round. Lobeck ended up third.

“Winning a WPIAL title is a big deal,” Griffiths said. “It's a tough tournament, and I expect to win it again. I have a good shot at states.”

Griffiths (27-1, 105-14) won the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament in early January, but he suffered his only loss of the season the next week to Mt. Pleasant's Al Miscovich.

Santia said Tyler was cutting weight and got sick around the tournament. The same week, he lost to his section rival.

“I had a cold, a high temperature and felt terrible,” Griffiths said. “But that doesn't matter now. This starts a new tournament.

“Being healthy with my weight and staying healthy with my body is the key this season. It really doesn't matter who you're wrestling. Anything can happen. It doesn't matter where you're ranked or he is ranked or what they've done throughout the year. It only matters what's going on right then; anything can happen in Hershey.”

Griffiths is ranked fifth in the state, but No. 1 in the Southwest Region according to PaPowerWrestling.com. Returning champion of Brian Courtney of Athens is ranked No. 1.

“I haven't looked at the rankings the entire season,” Griffiths said. “I knew at the beginning of the season I was ranked second, and I've been told I've fluctuated a little. Last year, I paid attention, but this year I don't care.”

Griffith said the experience of competing in the state tournament benefits him.

“It plays a big role being in Hershey before,” Griffiths said. “Last year, I could have beaten a ton of kids that placed, but I just had a bad draw. Being there before and getting that experience helps a lot.

“My freshman year I just tried to win the matches by a point; now I've improved my offense and am trying to score as many points I can in every match. Now, when I get to states, I'll try to score as many points as I can against tough wrestlers.”

