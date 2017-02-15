A-K Valley wrestlers stay grounded as they go for gold in new-look format

A look at the WPIAL Class AA section and district wrestling championships Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan:

Nothing drove home a one-match-at-a-time mentality for Valley sophomore heavyweight David Schuffert quite like his pinfall loss to Penn-Trafford's Josh Maglicco in the semifinals of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Tournament in January.

Schuffert, the No. 2 seed in that tournament, spent most of that event fixated on a potential finals matchup with Kiski Area's Isaac Reid. He took his progression to that matchup for granted and ended up stunned when a shot at Reid, the eventual champion, never came to fruition.

“I guess I needed that,” Schuffert said earlier this week.

As he heads into Friday's Section 3-AA individual championships at Canon-McMillan with a 29-3 record, Schuffert is among many Valley, Burrell and Riverview wrestlers who want to stay grounded. There's a temptation for many local standouts to look ahead to Saturday's WPIAL Class AA individual championships, which are also at Canon-McMillan. But one misstep in the section might spell trouble in the form of poor WPIAL seeding and pressure to mentally rebound in a matter of hours.

The top four finishers in each of the WPIAL's three Class AA sections move on to Saturday's event. And in the WPIAL tournament, only those who reach the semifinals stand a chance to place in the top four. Seven wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the PIAA Southwest Regional tournament, which begins next week at IUP's Kovalchick Center.

“I've told the kids this year that we need to put more emphasis on the section tournament,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Before, due to the full wrestlebacks and the week turnaround, you could take a loss and you'd be able to turn it around. Now, if you take a bad loss in sections, you could be wrestling (against) the No. 1 seed (at WPIALs), and you'll have to be at your best. To me, the section tournament has more weight than it had in the past.”

No local wrestlers are returning WPIAL Class AA champions. But Burrell's Bryan Gaul (second at 106 pounds last year), Danny McCarthy (fourth at 113), Trent Bechtold (fifth at 120), Ethan Awes (seventh at 126), Dillan Jeffrey (eighth at 138) and Anthony Marra (third at 170) and Valley's Chris O'Sullivan (eighth at 145) and Schuffert (eighth at 285) look to get back on the medal stand.

Schuffert, Marra (182 this season), O'Sullivan (170), Awes (132), Bechtold (120) and Burrell's Trent Valovchik (106) are No. 1 seeds in the Section 3 tournament, which begins at 4 p.m.

“I'm feeling pretty confident,” said Valovchik, a freshman whose 27 wins tied Jeffrey for the team high. “I think I can win sections and WPIALs this weekend, so that's what I'm going to go for.”

Valovchik and Awes shrugged at the new individual postseason format — the WPIAL previously held the section and district tournaments a week apart. Awes identified weight management as one potential hurdle.

“But I'm just going to go out there and try to have as much energy as I can,” he said.

Experience at daunting multiday competitions such as King of the Mountain and the Powerade Christmas Tournament leaves most of Burrell's wrestlers confident about their abilities to handle consecutive days of high-stakes matches.

Valley coach Dane Johnson has encouraged his Vikings to approach this weekend's events the same way they handled the WCCA tournament, the season-opening Eastern Area Invitational or the Southmoreland Holiday Classic.

“At the end of the day, I'll just tell them all that it's just like any two-day tournament they've done this year or in their entire life,” Johnson said. “It breaks down to as simple as that.”

Simplicity evolves into something scarier if the mind wanders, though. Valley's O'Sullivan, a senior, intends to stop himself from letting thoughts wander as he begins his final individual postseason.

“If (opponents) are on my level or even surpass me, I've just got to wrestle smart,” he said. “Be light on my feet, pay attention to what they do and just don't overthink it. That's been a big issue with me.”

