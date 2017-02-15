AK Valley wrestling notebook: Bucs freshman no longer relies on risk-taking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell's wrestling coaches taught Trent Valovchik how to prevent bad from becoming worse on the mat this season.

The Bucs' freshman 106-pounder enters Friday's Section 3-AA individual championships with a 27-8 record and a No. 1 seed. Without a few early talks about risk evaluation, Valovchik doubts he would begin with individual postseason with such momentum.

“When I came in here, I relied a lot on scrambling,” he said. “I had to work on my defense a lot to try to improve and reach the next level. ... Sometimes when I'm out there, I feel like I need to get funky and go for an ankle. But I've been trying to work a lot more on head position.”

Valovchik's grasp of the advice offered by coach Josh Shields and assistants became most evident in recent weeks as the freshman thrived during the WPIAL and PIAA team postseasons. He went 7-0 with four pins and two major decisions.

“He's a kid we knew coming in was going to be special,” Shields said. “We knew with his style, we'd sort of have to reel him back a little bit. He's a gamer. He puts it all on the line. I've seen in the past in his junior high days that he'd put himself in too bad of a position, and it'd end up costing him a match. He's really done a good job of understanding positions where he can win and score and understanding positions where it might be best to just defend.”

Pins and back points came as the most pleasant surprises for Valovchik in recent weeks.

“I've always been able to turn people pretty well,” he said, “but I think this year I've really been hitting on top a lot more.”

Tough break

Valley junior 152-pounder Savian Smith opened the season as one of the Vikings' most promising grapplers after reaching the PIAA Southwest Regional tournament as a sophomore. Unfortunately, injuries intervened.

Smith's season ended with an ankle injury he suffered during Valley's WPIAL Class AA team tournament quarterfinal match against Freedom on Feb. 1, coach Dane Johnson said.

A rib injury caused Smith to miss matches and tournaments from mid-December to mid-January.

Mat rat

Sweat dripped off Valley sophomore heavyweight David Schuffert's face even before teammates stepped into the wrestling room for practice Tuesday.

Schuffert found time to do some extra drilling in preparation for the Section 3-AA individual championships. And he apparently continues to seek more opportunities to train.

“I have to be in the wrestling room every day, every second,” he said. “Can't even go home. Just sleep here.”

While Schuffert recognizes the importance of setting aside time to rest, he savors practices because he senses just how polished he's become during the past few months.

“I do way different stuff than I did at the beginning (of high school),” he said. “I'm shooting more, doing more stuff. Last year, I just waited for (opponents). That's how I won pretty much all my matches. Just stronger and conditioned better.”

Seeding speculation

Fewer than 24 hours will separate the end of Friday's WPIAL Class AA section tournaments and the start of the district championships, which begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School.

Such a short turnaround leaves little time for tournament officials to determine seedings in each weight class. Burrell coach Josh Shields wonders how much their decisions will rely on recent results instead of season-long resumes.

“I'm curious to see how much weight they actually do put on a section championship,” Shields said. “If a guy beats someone dominantly in the regular season but loses in the section championship, well now who do you seed higher?”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.