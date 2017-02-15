Westmoreland wrestling notebook: Ligonier Valley's Patrick seeks 100th win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick needs two wins this weekend at the PIAA District Class AA championships to reach the 100-win milestone.

Patrick (26-1, 98-13) is ranked No. 2 in the state at 152 pounds behind Edmund Ruth of Susquehanna Township, who defeated Patrick at the Juniata tournament.

Ruth finished eighth in Class AAA in 2016 at 145.

Patrick didn't have a good state tournament in 2016, losing two matches and not placing.

“I've changed my approach to the season,” Patrick said. “I've been working on little things to improve my abilities.”

Patrick said this district tournament will prepare himself for the Southwest Regional tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center on Feb. 24-25.

Other Rams looking to advance include Alex Caldwell (18-7, 65-31), Nathan Porterfield, Brenden Lineberger, Kyrie Miller and Zack Pyle.

Back from injuries

North Allegheny's Sean Hoover, who returned Saturday at the PIAA team tournament, and Luke Landefeld will return from injuries for the Section 3 tournament Feb. 25.

Both missed the past month and were unable to help the team in its quest for WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA team titles.

Hoover picked up a win for North Allegheny in a 27-26 loss to Erie Cathedral Prep.

Also back from injury was Hempfield senior Jarod Verkleeren, who strained his left knee in a match against Penn-Trafford senior Cameron Coy.

Verkleeren has won two matches since his return.

This and that

West Allegheny (127) and Trinity (125) took the top honors at the Buckeye Local Tournament. … During Derry's PIAA preliminary match at Harbor Creek, one District 10 official had coach Mile Weinell shaking his head when his team was whistled seven times for penalty points. … Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee wasn't expected to compete on the WPIAL championship day. Lee has a sore knee but took mat against North Allegheny and received a forfeit. He was hoping to wrestle Zach Stedeford. … Connellsville honored its 1992 WPIAL championship team Wednesday night in an event sponsored by its alumni group.

