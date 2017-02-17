Derry's Baker takes silver in Section 2 tournament a year after cancer treatments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The skinny: The top seven finishers advance to the PIAA Southwest Regional at IUP's Kovalchick Center on Feb. 24-25.

Derry sophomore Jason Baker was the team's motivator last year.

He always gave classmate Dom DeLuca a pep talk before his matches.

Baker was forced to sit in the stands and root on his teammates while recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor the size of a small pear on the back of his brain.

He had emergency surgery May 15, 2015, and was just finishing chemotherapy treatments before the WPIAL Class AA individual tournament.

Now Baker is just happy to be back on the mat and winning matches. He's starting to show competitors what made him a 2014 Junior Olympic state champion.

Baker (26-7) finished second to McGuffey sophomore Jett Pattison at 120 pounds in the Section 2-AA tournament Friday at Canon-McMillan. Pattison won by a pin, but Baker already is focused on Saturday's WPIAL championships.

“I'm disappointed. I'd like a rematch on Saturday,” Baker said. “I didn't think I was pinned. I'm fired up. If I get another shot at him, I'll change my approach.”

Derry coach Mike Weinell said Baker had realistic goals to begin the season. The first was just getting back on the mat. The second was to get his first win.

“Every time I talk about Jason's accomplishments, I get goose bumps,” Weinell said. “His biggest obstacle was getting back on the mat. Now he's starting to wrestle with a lot more confidence. He knows he can compete with anyone.”

Baker admitted that the more than a year off has behind some wrestlers.

“I'm starting to catch up,” Baker said. “I still get tired and out of breath at times. But once I a good sweat going, I'm OK.

“I'm just happy to be competing. I'll continue to work hard to get back where I was in 2014. It will come.”

Baker said his next goal is to be in the top seven on Saturday and advance to the PIAA Southwest Regional at IUP. Then he'll focus on qualifying for states and placing.

Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffith claimed his second section title by defeating Mt. Pleasant junior Al Miscovich, 2-0, in the 132-pound final. Griffith (28-1) is a two-time PIAA qualifier who avenged his lone loss of the season to Miscovich (27-9).

“We're 2-1 this season,” Miscovich said. “When I beat him in January, it was first time I did.”

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale (29-0) captured his third section title with a first period technical fall win against Derry junior Shawn Broadway.

Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence (26-4) claimed his school's first section title by posting three pins, including Derry sophomore Trey Weinell in the 138 final.

Derry junior Dom Jellison, a third seed, won the 145 title with a 2-1 win against Beth-Center's Jacob Housel.

Southmoreland junior Jaden Datz grabbed the 160 title with a 3-1 win against McGuffey sophomore Christian Clutter, the No. 1 seed.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.