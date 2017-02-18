Southmoreland's Griffiths wins WPIAL wrestling title, regionals next

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths learned anything from winning his second WPIAL Class AA wrestling title Saturday, it's to keep your composure.

After he defeated Ellwood City senior Tyler Alberts, 2-0, to win the 132-pound title at Canon-McMillan, a frustrated Alberts shoved Griffiths while they were getting up, and Griffiths pushed back. Officials quickly separated them, and no other incident occurred.

Griffiths (31-1) dominated the match, riding Alberts for nearly 3 1⁄ 2 minutes. Griffiths got a reversal for the match's only points early in the third period.

He advanced to the PIAA Southwest Regional on Friday and Saturday at IUP's Kovalchick Complex. Griffiths has placed third the past two seasons in the regional.

“Winning this is special, but I've already put my medal in my pocket,” Griffiths said. “I want another medal at states. That means the most.”

Griffiths placed eighth in the state tournament as a freshman in 2015. He went 2-2 last year.

“I really have to focus on the mental part of my game,” Griffiths said. “I have to stay calm and not get frustrated. The kid pushed me first, and I pushed back. I know I shouldn't have done that.

“You have to be a good rider in the state tournament. All the matches will be close like this one. I'm pretty strong on top, and I learned a lot from my brother (Austin). I'm not as good as he is, but I'm working on it.”

Whether it was a one-on-one on the wrist or throwing in legs, Griffiths wouldn't allow Alberts to get free. His reversal came 20 seconds into the third period.

“I have to continue to work and train hard,” Griffiths said. “I'm always working out somewhere.”

While Griffiths was celebrating his second title, Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale was winning his third. Teasdale (32-0, 114-0) defeated Burrell senior Dillan Jeffrey, 20-8, at 126 pounds. Jeffrey was only the fifth wrestler this season to go the distance against Teasdale.

Southmoreland was denied a second champion when McGuffey sophomore Christian Clutter edged Southmoreland junior Jaden Datz, 3-0, at 160. Also advancing for the Scotties was freshman Ryan Mauro, who placed fifth at 220.

Derry advanced nine wrestlers to the regional, including senior Noah Wiencek, who placed second at 220 after a 4-1 loss to South Side Beaver junior Bishop McCoy. Others advancing were: Kace Sabedra at 106, Jason Baker at 120, Shawn Broadway at 126, Onreey Stewart at 132, Trey Weinell at 138, Dom Jellison at 145, Colton Nemcheck at 160 and Dom DeLuca at 182.

Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence made history Friday when he became the school's first section champion, and he followed that with the school's first WPIAL title, pinning Chartiers-Houston senior Josh Kuslock in 5:59 at 138 pounds. It was the third time this season he's defeated Kuslock.

“It feels good being the school's first champion,” said Lawrence who sometimes trains with Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick at the All-American Club. “Now my goal is the place at regionals and place at states. To do that, I have to continue to train hard.”

Two wrestlers were denied their shots at second titles. Freedom sophomore Z.J. Ward lost to Bentworth junior Manny Dovshek, 9-7, at 113. Dovshek was a two-time runner-up. The other was South Park senior Dallas Bulsak, who dropped a 3-2 decision to Freedom senior Kody Komara at 145.

Burrell, which advanced 10 wrestlers to the regional, had one champion: freshman Trent Valovchik (32-8), who defeated Valley freshman Travis Lasko, 15-0, in the 106-pound final.

The Bucs had three runners-up: junior Trent Bechtold at 120, Jeffrey and senior Anthony Marra at 182. Bechtold was pinned by McGuffey sophomore Jett Pattison, and Marra lost 2-1 in overtime to Beth-Center sophomore Dominic Fundy.

Mt. Pleasant advanced five, Yough two and Jeannette one to regionals.

In District 6, Patrick needed a late reversal to grab the 152-pound title, 6-5, against Brock Biddle.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.