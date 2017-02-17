Witwicki becomes all-time wins leader for Carlynton wrestling

When Logan Witwicki first stepped onto the mat for the Carlynton wrestling team, he wasn't sure what he wanted to accomplish over the next four years.

But after finishing with 29 wins his first season — an all-time best for a Cougars freshman — he focused on the all-time win mark of 121 set by Montana Trombetta in 2010-11.

Earlier this month, Witwicki finally found win 122 to get his name in the Carlynton history books.

“When I started, I didn't know anything about the all-time win record,” Witwicki said. “But then our coach told me I had the most wins ever as a Carlynton freshman, and we started talking about Montana and his 121 wins. I just kept getting more and more wins after that.”

The history-making victory came Feb. 6 against Chartiers Valley on senior night. Witwicki scored a 15-0 technical fall over Alex Conn in 2:01.

“It is such a huge accomplishment,” Witwicki said. “It was one of my goals this year. And it came on senior night, which was a pretty good time to get it.”

For Witwicki, the win was one he has been waiting three season to get. He was taken aback when he thought about someday being the driving force of a future Carlynton wrestler trying to be one of the best in program history.

“That is hard to really think about since I am still just a senior in high school,” Witwicki said. “But it is really crazy when you think about it.”

It has been a standout senior season for Witwicki. With a 24-7 record, he won the MAC tournament at 152 pounds, claimed first place at the Chartiers Valley Invitational at 152, finished fourth at the Allegheny County tournament at 152 and came in sixth at the Sheetz Holiday Classic at 160 pounds.

“I have gotten to be a smarter wrestler over the years,” Witwicki said. “If something goes wrong in a match, I don't let it get to me. I am a more mature wrestler. I think my work ethic is different, too. I try to get better every day.”

While he has been savoring his final season with the Cougars, he hasn't let it cloud his focus. He has continued to concentrate on what he wants to achieve next.

“I am trying to stay focused on what is in front of me,” Witwicki said. “I keep thinking about what my goals are. I think once it is over, I will look back and think about how fast it went. But right now, I am keeping my head into things.”

Witwicki has embraced being a leader and working with the younger wrestlers. He spoke glowingly of freshman Eddie Huelm, who is 27-7 at 106 pounds.

“He is on the way to beating my records,” Witwicki said. “He could have the all-time wins at Carlynton someday. He is like a little brother in the wrestling room. I try to help him because you can tell he cares.”

Witwicki will continue his wrestling career next season at Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats are a power at the NCAA Division II level. They are ranked No. 4 in the country and won a second straight PSAC title. But Witwicki still has some things to take care of before he looks ahead to college.

“I want to be a WPIAL champ,” Witwicki said last week before the section and WPIAL tournaments were contested past deadline for this edition. “And I want to make it to the state tournament. Those are my two biggest goals.”

