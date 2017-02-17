North Hills wrestlers prep for postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school wrestlers in Pennsylvania work hard all season with one main goal in mind, advancing to the PIAA tournament.

In a region as packed with wrestling talent as the WPIAL, North Hills wrestling coach Jose Martinez said the difference-maker for someone who advances to Hershey is all mental.

“It's the guy who has the mental aspect, the attitude to continue,” Martinez said. “And nothing's going to stop him.”

The Indians will find out who among them has this quality this weekend at the Section 3-AAA tournament at Fox Chapel.

Martinez said he has eight strong wrestlers capable of advancing to the WPIAL tournament. The group has remained active since losing to Canon-McMillan, 55-13, in the first round of the WPIAL team tournament Feb. 1. The Indians (15-6) won their senior night match over Mars, 50-15, and competed at the Montour Duals on Feb. 4, finishing second.

How the various North Hills grapplers fare this weekend might come down to mat strategy, with a point or two often making all the difference for many skilled wrestlers to secure victories.

Martinez said his young team, consisting of six freshmen starters, has improved in this area.

“If you win four matches by one point? Doesn't matter,” Martinez said. “You're still the champion.”

While coming to understand the fragile nature of postseason wrestling is often a process for young wrestlers, according to Martinez, that won't be a problem for freshman phenom Sam Hillegas.

He is capable of winning WPIALs, if not states, at 113 pounds. He won the Powerade tournament earlier this season and is undefeated (32-0). Martinez expects him to receive the top seed at his weight in the WPIAL tournament, if he performs well at sections. Hillegas expected to have success this season but the extent of his dominance has given him growing confidence, which allows him to wear people down and break their wills. His aim is to win four state titles.

“But I have to win this one first,” Hillegas said. “My mindset is getting to the top, and there's nobody who can stop me right now.”

Martinez expects all four of his veteran wrestlers who competed at WPIALs a year ago — seniors Sean Bright (25-6), John McPherson (26-9), Jacob Stolz (23-9) and junior Nathan Mankey (32-5) — to make return trips, securing one of the five berths in the district competition.

Bright is defending section champion at 285 pounds. MacPherson has moved up to 145 pounds from 132, Mankey will wrestle at 170 after competing at 160 as a sophomore. Stolz will stay at 195.

Three other seniors will join the their classmates at sectionals: 152-pounder Luke Fotta (7-3), 160-pounder Dakota Grupp (13-16) and 220-pounder Brian Fulton (19-10).

“Some of those guys are just realizing it's their last year,” Hillegas said. “So they're just getting ready and focusing in dialing it in to make this their last amazing run.”

Freshmen Jeremy MacPherson at 106 pounds (20-11) and Damon Thompson at 182 pounds (20-13) also will compete.

Hillegas said some of his younger teammates are confident in themselves but doubt their ability to succeed at WPIALs in the postseason. So the responsibility falls to he and his teammates to lift their spirits with frequent compliments and high fives.

“You have to wrestle tough all the way through,” Martinez said. “Each match is going to be like your last one, because if you want to continue it has to be.“

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.