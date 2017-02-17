Burrell wrestlers claim 7 titles at section tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In its urgency to host and complete three concurrent Class AA section individual championships at Canon-McMillan High School on Friday night, the WPIAL did away with Parade of Champion routines for the final-round matchups, but Burrell still found a way to hold a procession of wrestlers and make each distinct.

An array of singlets, some more than two decades old, added to the Bucs' swagger as they put 11 of their 13 grapplers into Section 3-AA title bouts and left the venue with seven champions.

Twelve Burrell wrestlers will return to Canon-McMillan High School on Saturday for the WPIAL Class AA individual championships. First-round bouts begin at 11 a.m. The top four finishers at each weight in all three of the Class AA sections advanced to the WPIAL-wide round.

Valley headed for the exits with multiple champions for the first time since 2014 and had a total of seven WPIAL tournament qualifiers.

Three Riverview wrestlers — Lucas Murphy (106 pounds), Christian Tamburro (152) and Zayn Peters (160) — made the cut.

The top seven finishers in each weight class at Saturday's WPIAL championships will move on to the PIAA Southwest Regional tournament, which start on Feb. 24 at IUP.

“It's always one of those things, not really a rule, but as long as guys make the finals of tournaments, I let them wear whatever type of singlet they want as long as it has ‘Burrell' across the chest,” Bucs coach Josh Shields said.

Dan McCarthy, one of four repeat champions, considered his well-worn uniform one reason why he claimed the crown at 138 pounds.

“I just thought that one was lucky,” McCarthy said of his selection. “Last year, I saw Alex Moses and Marra, they all wore them, and I thought it was awesome, so I said I needed to get me one of them.”

Freshman 106-pounder Trent Valovchik became Burrell's first big winner of the night with an 18-4 major decision. A teammate appeared in each of the eight title bouts that followed.

“I think it motivates the team a little more to go out there and work harder to try to get the medal,” Valovchik said of his dominant title bout performance. “There's always competition among the team, but the main goal is to go out there and win.”

Bryan Gaul (113 pounds), Trent Bechtold (120), Corey Christie (145), Shaun Gates (152) and Anthony Marra (182) also won championships. Dillan Jeffrey (126), Ethan Awes (132), Austin Mele (160) and Phil Coutch (220) each placed second. And Mason Slahtovsky rounded out the Bucs' dozen WPIAL championship qualifiers with a fourth-place finish at 195.

Valley senior 170-pounder Chris O'Sullivan capitalized on his last shot at a Section 3-AA title with a long-awaited title run. He finished third as a junior and fourth as a sophomore.

“It's definitely a new feeling for me,” O'Sullivan said. “But progress-wise, it's only one out of four. I've got three more to win.”

Sophomore heavyweight David Schuffert became a second-time finalist and first-time champion with a 17-second pin in his title bout.

Freshman 120-pounder Kain Stone claimed silver to continue his promising debut season.

“If you had told people at the beginning of the season that he'd be wrestling (for a title), everyone would probably laugh,” Valley coach Dane Johnson said. “So from where he came at the beginning until now, I'm super excited for him and how he's doing this year.”

In addition to O'Sullivan, Schuffert and Stone, four other Vikings moved on to the WPIAL championships: Travis Lasko (106 pounds), Nicholas Banko (132), Brandon O'Sullivan (145) and Noah Hutcherson (160).

“I'm just going to miss these guys, so being able to wrestle with them (at least) one more time is great,” Chris O'Sullivan said. “(Saturday), it's going to be a lot rougher because we just finished up this (section) tournament), but I hope to take all seven to regionals too.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.