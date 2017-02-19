Gateway wrestlers look to take next step, reach WPIALs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mason Boehm was denied the opportunity to wrestle in the individual championship tournaments last year as an elbow injury forced a premature end to his junior season.

But the Gateway senior is healthy this time around and is seeking a trip to the WPIAL Class AAA/Southwest Regional championships. He'll have his shot Saturday as he joins his teammates at the Section 1 tournament at Kiski Area.

“He's good to go,” Gateway coach Ryan Sula said. “He's been training really hard all season, especially since the county tournament. His full concentration is on getting to WPIALs. He knows what he needs to do. He's just focused on moving forward.”

Boehm (126 pounds) competed at sections two years ago and fell one win short of a trip to WPIALs at 126. He lost in the fifth-place match. The top five in each weight class from each Class AAA section tournament advance to WPIALs.

The team lineups for Saturday's tournament were released after the deadline for this week's edition.

Sula said Section 1 is so tough again this year as each weight class is filled with former WPIAL and state champions and placewinners or those who are favored to fare well at WPIALs and make an impact at states.

“There are definitely no easy draws,” Sula said.

“We have to go in there and compete. They basically need to wrestle hard and with nothing to lose. They can make a name for themselves at this tournament. You never know what an opponent's mindset is. You see upsets ever year, and there are so many variables. It comes down to the individual wrestler's will. I will be happy if they go out and fight hard, win or lose.”

Ahmad Wilson (170), like Boehm, knows what if feels like to be so close to a trip to WPIALs. He also placed sixth at the section tournament two years ago as a sophomore at 152 pounds.

Last year, graduate Evan Boyd (195) was the lone Gator to advance to WPIALs.

Tyler O'Toole (145), Caleb Lehman (160), Jordan Washington (182) and Bryce Washington (220) return to WPIALs after competing there a year ago.

O'Toole and both Washingtons were not able to escape the dreaded one-and-done preliminary-round matches that feed into the quarterfinals.

Lehman won his preliminary bout in 2016 but then suffered two straight losses.

Sula said all four are ready to avoid another quick exit from the section tournament.

Freshmen Evan Whiteside (106), Darius Harper (113), Jaired Lehman (120) and sophomore Nevin Matthews (152) will compete at WPIALs for the first time.

Whiteside (21-8) leads the team in wins this season.

Gateway celebrated senior night Feb. 8 with a match against Valley. Boehm, Wilson and Jordan Washington were honored before the match.

Two days later, the Gators hosted alumni night as nearly 30 former Gateway wrestlers returned to watch the current team take on Elizabeth Forward.

Saturday's section tournament begins at 9:30 a.m.

“We have little bumps and bruises, and that is to be expected at this point in the season,” Sula said. “We're healthy, for the most part. We've had a lot of time to prepare for sections. We've focused on going back over matches to correct what we're doing wrong and build on things we're doing right.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.