Wrestling

Quaker Valley wrestlers enjoy tournament success

Joe Sager | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Geoff Magin (bottom) and Keystone Oaks' Daniel Black wrestle during a match Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Quaker Valley Middle School.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's John Rocco Kazalas (top) and Keystone Oaks' Jeremy Wytiaz wrestle during a match Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Quaker Valley Middle School.

Quaker Valley's wrestling team continued to reach milestones in its first year as a varsity program.

Five Quakers — Austin Francic, John Rocco Kazalas, Dominic Losacco, Keegan Forsythe and Geoff Magin — qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championship, and two — Kazalas and Magin — advanced from there to the Southwest Regional.

“I am super, super pleased with how the team performed. We definitely peaked at the right time of the year,” Quaker Valley coach Brian Cook said. “Having five WPIAL qualifiers was surprising even to myself. They wrestled hard and aggressively, and they believed they could wrestle with anybody. As a result of that, we upset a lot of people this season.”

At the sectional tournament at Canon-McMillan, Kazalas, a sophomore, won the championship at 126 pounds with a 4-2 decision over Burrell's Dillan Jeffrey.

“That was huge becoming the first section champ in our program's history,” Cook said. “He did a great job against Jeffrey, who is one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state.”

Magin, also a sophomore, finished second at 182 pounds. Burrell's Anthony Marra pinned him in the championship bout.

“I am very proud of Geoff. He wrestled phenomenal in the section tournament. He made it to the finals and was aggressive and scored the first takedown. He controlled the first minute,” Cook said. “Geoff got caught with 20 seconds left in the first period in a cement mixer and got pinned. Marra is ranked among the top 10 wrestlers in the state. He came away with a lot of confidence knowing he took him down. I think he'll be more prepared the next time he sees him.”

Francic (113) and Losacco (145) earned third-place finishes at the section tournament, and Forsythe (170) finished fourth.

Juniors Jaxson Losacco (195) and Eric Johnston (285); sophomores Demetrious Perez (120), Cameron Nelson (138) and Bradley Fadeley (220); and freshmen Bobby Patterson (132), Austin Dohl (142) and Michael Aspiotes (160) also competed for the Quakers at the sectional tournament.

“This is great for our program, especially being such a young team,” Cook said. “We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen on the team. To do this well is going to be great for the future.”

Kazalas reached the WPIAL semifinals and had a rematch with Jeffrey, but was pinned. He rebounded to claim WPIAL bronze with a 3-2 decision over Fort Cherry's Nick Candelore.

“It was fantastic to finish third. Advancing to the regional is a great achievement in itself. He also has a chance to go to PIAA championship. He is not completely satisfied just yet,” Cook said. “He just got caught and pinned the second time against Jeffrey. I am confident, if they wrestle again, John Rocco can beat him again. It's turning into a nice rivalry.”

Magin notched a pin in his first match, but dropped an 8-3 decision to Laurel's Luke Ostermeyer in the quarterfinals. Magin rallied for 5-3 decisions over Keystone Oaks' Luke Garda and Jeannette's Justin Cramber in the consolation rounds, but dropped a 6-5 decision to Bentworth's Jonathan Vargo in the fifth-place bout.

“This is only Geoff's third year of wrestling. To place among the top six in the WPIAL is a huge achievement,” Cook said. “Geoff was sick at the WPIAL tournament and there was a real potential he wasn't going to wrestle. He decided he wanted to press on. He didn't perform his best, but for him to still manage a sixth-place finish is great. He's going to do great things at the Southwest Regional.”

Dominic Losacco won his first bout, but dropped his next two. Francic and Forsythe both lost their two bouts at the WPIAL championship.

“All three of those guys surprised people by wrestling above their seeds and getting to the WPIAL tournament,” Cook said. “It was just a phenomenal weekend for the team.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

