Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Penn-Trafford wrestlers ready for challenge at section tournament

Nathan Smith | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Coy (left) takes on Greensburg Salem’s DaJuan Hertzog at 126 pounds during a dual meet Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn-Trafford wrestling coach Rich Ginther had one word to describe the Section 1-AAA tournament — brutal.

Featuring some of the top talent in the WPIAL — and the state — the tournament will kick off the individual portion of the season for the Warriors. The team will head into the event looking to build off what has been a strong season for the program.

“It really gets you ready for the WPIAL tournament,” Ginther said. “It will be a grind. But we like it. In the long run, we wouldn't want it any other way.”

The Warriors have built momentum heading into the individual tournaments. Penn-Trafford went 7-3 this season and reached the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament for the first time since 2010-11.

“It helps with having good morale,” Ginther said. “We have done well all season. The team playoffs gave us a boost in morale. It is a tight-knit group. They have been performing well in matches and working hard in practice. We're pretty excited heading into the individual portion of the season.”

And while their Section 1-AAA foes are talented, the Warriors have a loaded roster of their own.

Leading the way is senior Cam Coy. One of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn-Trafford history, the Virginia commit is 27-0 at 152 pounds and is looking to capture his second straight section title.

“He is a great leader,” Ginther said. “He helps out in the room with his knowledge. He does a great job with the younger kids showing them different techniques. It is almost like having a third or fourth coach.”

Cam's younger brother Nick (27-7) has been putting together a strong season of his own at 126 pounds. While only a sophomore, the younger Coy already has valuable experience, finishing third at 113 pounds at the section tournament last season and reaching the PIAA tournament in Hershey.

“Every day, there isn't a kid who works harder,” Ginther said. “He just works and works and works. He comes from a great family that has some tradition.”

Nick Coy may be in the toughest weight class at the Section 1 tournament; all of the Tribune-Review's top five ranked wrestlers at 132 will be competing — Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee (25-0), Penn Hills' Justin Perkins (15-1), Kiski Area's Noah Levett (32-5), Coy and Norwin's Jason Miller (20-7).

Junior Jobe Chishko (30-5), ranked No. 2 at 132 pounds by the Tribune-Review, is looking to continue the success he found in the postseason at 106 pounds last year, when he won the section title.

“He is a lot bigger,” Ginther said. “He is so much stronger. He has opened up his offense, as well.”

Matt McGillick (20-8) will look for a big showing at 182 pounds. The senior is a two-time state qualifier and finished second at 170 pounds at last season's section tournament. This season's bracket at 182 pounds will be challenging with Norwin's Chad Coles (23-2) and Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn (25-3), both of which are ranked in the Tribune-Review's top five. McGillick is ranked fourth.

Brett Ginther (15-7) has shown progress in his sophomore year at 106 pounds. He will be challenged at the section tournament by some of Class AAA's best in Kiski Area's Darren Miller (32-2), Norwin's Kuris Phipps (25-2) and Latrobe's Gabe Willochell (18-7).

“He has put together a nice second half of the year,” Ginther said. “The section is tough, but he has really had a nice year so far.”

Senior Josh Maglicco (24-6) took last season off but has returned and could be a contender at heavyweight. Sophomore John Bachar (25-12) has looked strong at 170 pounds in his first season of varsity competition, and freshman Tony Zona (16-10) has had a strong debut at 120 pounds.

The Warriors had a taste of what to expect earlier this season at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Tournament. The event featured almost all of the Section 1-AAA teams — Penn-Trafford had one gold-medal winner in Cam Coy and two second-place finishers in McGillick and Chishko.

“It gives you a gauge of where you stand,” Ginther said. “You get to figure out where other guys are and where you might need to improve. It is definitely a help.”

Last year, the Warriors had a successful postseason run with four wrestlers — the Coy brothers, Chishko and Maglicco — making it to states. Ginther is hoping to see those four make it back to Hershey with a few of their teammates.

“Naturally, we want to see all four guys make it back,” Ginther said. “And we'd like to see a few others sneak in. This is Western Pennsylvania and anything can happen. That is the nature of the beast. But without a doubt we want those four guys to make it back.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.