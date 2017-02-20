Penn-Trafford wrestlers ready for challenge at section tournament

Penn-Trafford wrestling coach Rich Ginther had one word to describe the Section 1-AAA tournament — brutal.

Featuring some of the top talent in the WPIAL — and the state — the tournament will kick off the individual portion of the season for the Warriors. The team will head into the event looking to build off what has been a strong season for the program.

“It really gets you ready for the WPIAL tournament,” Ginther said. “It will be a grind. But we like it. In the long run, we wouldn't want it any other way.”

The Warriors have built momentum heading into the individual tournaments. Penn-Trafford went 7-3 this season and reached the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament for the first time since 2010-11.

“It helps with having good morale,” Ginther said. “We have done well all season. The team playoffs gave us a boost in morale. It is a tight-knit group. They have been performing well in matches and working hard in practice. We're pretty excited heading into the individual portion of the season.”

And while their Section 1-AAA foes are talented, the Warriors have a loaded roster of their own.

Leading the way is senior Cam Coy. One of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn-Trafford history, the Virginia commit is 27-0 at 152 pounds and is looking to capture his second straight section title.

“He is a great leader,” Ginther said. “He helps out in the room with his knowledge. He does a great job with the younger kids showing them different techniques. It is almost like having a third or fourth coach.”

Cam's younger brother Nick (27-7) has been putting together a strong season of his own at 126 pounds. While only a sophomore, the younger Coy already has valuable experience, finishing third at 113 pounds at the section tournament last season and reaching the PIAA tournament in Hershey.

“Every day, there isn't a kid who works harder,” Ginther said. “He just works and works and works. He comes from a great family that has some tradition.”

Nick Coy may be in the toughest weight class at the Section 1 tournament; all of the Tribune-Review's top five ranked wrestlers at 132 will be competing — Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee (25-0), Penn Hills' Justin Perkins (15-1), Kiski Area's Noah Levett (32-5), Coy and Norwin's Jason Miller (20-7).

Junior Jobe Chishko (30-5), ranked No. 2 at 132 pounds by the Tribune-Review, is looking to continue the success he found in the postseason at 106 pounds last year, when he won the section title.

“He is a lot bigger,” Ginther said. “He is so much stronger. He has opened up his offense, as well.”

Matt McGillick (20-8) will look for a big showing at 182 pounds. The senior is a two-time state qualifier and finished second at 170 pounds at last season's section tournament. This season's bracket at 182 pounds will be challenging with Norwin's Chad Coles (23-2) and Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn (25-3), both of which are ranked in the Tribune-Review's top five. McGillick is ranked fourth.

Brett Ginther (15-7) has shown progress in his sophomore year at 106 pounds. He will be challenged at the section tournament by some of Class AAA's best in Kiski Area's Darren Miller (32-2), Norwin's Kuris Phipps (25-2) and Latrobe's Gabe Willochell (18-7).

“He has put together a nice second half of the year,” Ginther said. “The section is tough, but he has really had a nice year so far.”

Senior Josh Maglicco (24-6) took last season off but has returned and could be a contender at heavyweight. Sophomore John Bachar (25-12) has looked strong at 170 pounds in his first season of varsity competition, and freshman Tony Zona (16-10) has had a strong debut at 120 pounds.

The Warriors had a taste of what to expect earlier this season at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Tournament. The event featured almost all of the Section 1-AAA teams — Penn-Trafford had one gold-medal winner in Cam Coy and two second-place finishers in McGillick and Chishko.

“It gives you a gauge of where you stand,” Ginther said. “You get to figure out where other guys are and where you might need to improve. It is definitely a help.”

Last year, the Warriors had a successful postseason run with four wrestlers — the Coy brothers, Chishko and Maglicco — making it to states. Ginther is hoping to see those four make it back to Hershey with a few of their teammates.

“Naturally, we want to see all four guys make it back,” Ginther said. “And we'd like to see a few others sneak in. This is Western Pennsylvania and anything can happen. That is the nature of the beast. But without a doubt we want those four guys to make it back.”

