Franklin Regional wrestlers prepare for section tournament

Danny Contraguerro came within one point last year of qualifying for the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships.

The Franklin Regional senior captured the Section 1 championship at 152 pounds and was seeded second at WPIALs.

He suffered a loss in the quarterfinals, won twice in the consolation quarterfinals and was on the doorstep of moving on. However, a 3-2 loss in the consolation semifinals denied him a trip to Hershey.

In the year since, Contraguerro has dedicated himself to making sure he doesn't fall short again.

He, along with his Panthers teammates, will begin the individual postseason journey Saturday at the Section 1 tournament at Kiski Area.

“Falling short at WPIALs last year really hurt,” said Contraguerro, who is 23-8 overall at 160 this season.

“Sections this year is where I start that journey and prove to myself that all the hard work I put in all year will pay off.”

The top five finishers at each weight class at each of the Class AAA section tournaments advance to WPIALs, set for March 2-4 at Penn Hills.

Franklin Regional is expected to have numerous WPIAL qualifiers.

Spencer Lee (126) will begin a march he hopes will put him in a select group of undefeated four-time PIAA champions.

The three-time world champion, 25-0 on the season and 134-0 for his career, has been working through injury as sections approach.

“Spencer is so wrestling-wise,” Panthers coach Matt Lebe said.

“He's staying on the mat and staying sharp, but we've just made sure he's healthy and ready to go.”

Sophomore Colton Camacho was denied the opportunity to wrestle in the individual postseason last year as a wrist injury brought about the premature end to his season.

“It was really frustrating knowing that I could be there and do well,” Camacho said. “It was something that I had to get over. I've been waiting for the opportunity to get to states ever since I was watching at states last year. I am anxious to have that chance. I have to be on top of my game each step of the way.”

Camacho is one of the top-ranked 120 pounders in the WPIAL and carries a 27-7 record into the section tournament.

The section lineups for each team were to be released past the deadline for this week's edition. Lebe said Franklin Regional's lineup wasn't going to change much from a majority of the season.

In addition to Lee, Camacho and Contraguerro, four others come into the section tournament with at least 16 wins.

Senior Peter Klein (170) is 17-4, sophomore Zach McCann (113) is 16-6, junior Nate Smith (132) is 22-9 and junior James O'Neil (145) is 16-15.

Smith is gunning for his second straight trip to WPIALs. He placed fourth at 132 at last year's section tournament and went 0-2 at WPIALs.

Klein and senior Max McCann (152) just missed a trip to WPIALs last year as they finished sixth in their respective brackets at the section tournament.

Lebe said freshman Mason Spears (106, 7-9 overall), junior Zach Diandrieth (138, 0-2), senior Safan Rahim (182, 6-18), sophomore Colin Pedrosky (195, 3-5) and senior Logan Miller (220, 14-15) will be gunning for top finishes Saturday.

“Our section doesn't offer us any option of looking ahead,” Lebe said. “It's that good. We have to be ready to wrestle this weekend. If the guys have good tournaments the next two weekends, there's no reason we can't have a nice group at the state tournament.”

Panthers senior Gus Solomon had hoped to conclude his varsity career with one run at the state tournament.

However, injury has prevented that.

Solomon, who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy and wrestle for the Midshipmen, has been in concussion protocol for several weeks, and, Lebe said, he was not cleared to compete in time to enter the section tournament.

Solomon finished third at sections at 120 as a freshman, but he had to withdraw from WPIALs because of an injury.

He was crowned a 126-pound section champion as a sophomore but again had his season cut short before WPIALs because of injury.

Solomon also saw his junior season end before the section tournament.

He finishes his varsity career with a 58-12 overall record.

“You feel really bad for the kid,” Lebe said. “You want to see him have that opportunity. He works really hard and has always done the right things. It's unfortunate, but this won't define him, and there are better days ahead. He's been such a great leader and a support system for the kids.”

