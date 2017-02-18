Burrell's Valovchik tops Lasko in all-A-K Valley wrestling final

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The top seven finishers in the WPIAL individual championships at each weight class advanced to regionals.

The 2017 WPIAL Class AA individual wrestling championships Saturday breathed life into a promising new Alle-Kiski Valley rivalry, but it also reopened the rare wounds on the records of a few more experienced Burrell and Valley grapplers.

Four Bucs and two Vikings reached title bouts at Canon-McMillan, but only the matchup that pitted Burrell against Valley produced a local champion, as Bucs freshman 106-pounder Trent Valovchik topped freshman Travis Lasko with a 15-0 technical fall.

Burrell junior 120-pounder Trent Bechtold, senior 126-pounder Dillan Jeffrey and senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra as well as Valley sophomore heavyweight David Schuffert claimed silver in their respective weight classes.

A total of 10 Bucs and four Vikings advanced to the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament, which begins Friday at IUP's Kovalchick Complex. The top seven finishers in each weight class moved on to the regional round.

Valovchik, who improved to 32-8 with his win in the finals, will see if the Southwest Region demands more of him than the WPIAL. The freshman scored at least 10 points in each of his bouts. His margin of victory in each was at least six points.

“I came in here thinking I could win, and I did what I planned to do,” said Valovchik, whose achievement did not free him from his freshman duties. “I'm still going to have to carry the scale and everything.”

Lasko dabbled with wrestling at age 5 but did not embrace the sport seriously until eighth grade. He won just one bout last season, he said. To compete for a WPIAL title a year later represented exponential improvement.

“I was a decent wrestler when I was 5,” Lasko said with a smile. “I saw (wrestling last year), and I thought, ‘I want to do this. It's one of the toughest sports in high school, and I want to be one of the toughest.' ”

Did all those losses in junior high discourage him from pursuing the sport further? Not really, he said. And the lopsided loss to Valovchik, who also pinned Lasko in January, won't break the Valley freshman's momentum either.

“Since I started wrestling him, I think he's gotten better on his feet,” Valovchik said. “I think he's just still new to the sport and needs to work on bottom and top.”

Lasko's logic: “I've wanted to be one of the top guys, so I have to keep pushing.”

Persistence became a popular theme for several of Burrell and Valley's wrestlers as they thumbed their medals.

Marra lost, 2-1, in the tiebreaker portion of his title bout to unbeaten Beth-Center sophomore Dominic Fundy, who also topped the Burrell senior, 10-4, earlier this season at the Bedford tournament.

A milestone moment — his 100th career victory, a 3-1 overtime win — in the WPIAL semifinals put Marra in a great mood. By the arrival of his bout with Fundy, Marra sensed a unique buzz.

“I felt even better in the finals,” he said. “I like a lot of people watching. It makes me more confident in myself. I don't know why.”

Like Marra, Jeffrey squared off with an unbeaten foe in his title bout. Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale embodied a different degree of success, though — his career record entering the final sat at 113-0.

Jeffrey, who also squared off with undefeated Franklin Regional phenom Spencer Lee at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament this season, became just the fifth opponent to last six minutes with Teasdale, who prevailed, 20-8.

“I feel like I probably could've done a little bit better just because he kept getting in on my legs,” Jeffrey said. “But I mean, according to everybody else, I did pretty good against him.

“(Lee and Teasdale are) both extremely quick. It's just something I'm going to have to adapt to in the next couple weeks.”

Schuffert earned his rematch with Freedom senior Evan Sweesy, who won 15-5 when the two squared off Feb. 1 in the WPIAL team tournament. The Valley sophomore briefly led in the third period of his second shot at Sweesy before eventually losing 6-4 in overtime.

“I really thought I had him,” Schuffert said. “I gave him a fight. Last time, he really gave me a whooping. But this time, I came back and said I'm going to take it to him, try to get this title.”