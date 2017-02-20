Plum's Davido takes aim at section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dom Davido captured the 100th victory of his varsity wrestling career last month at the Allegheny County tournament.

He became just the 12th wrestler in Plum history to reach and surpass that milestone.

Davido was able to check that goal off of his list. Now, he said, he has other goals to accomplish.

The Plum senior, 30-2 on the season and one of the top-ranked wrestlers at 145 pounds, wants to reach his fourth WPIAL Class AAA tournament, qualify for states for the first time and ultimately reach the medals podium.

But Davido said he understands the process in the individual postseason. That process begins Saturday at the Section 1 tournament at Kiski Area High School.

“It's been about fine-tuning my moves, staying in shape and eating right,” said Davido concerning his regimen in advance of the section tournament.

The top five wrestlers in each weight class in the four sections punch their tickets to the WPIAL/Southwest Regional tournament next week at Penn Hills High School.

Last year, Davido made the 145-pound quarterfinals at WPIALs before running into eventual WPIAL and state champion Luke Pletcher from Latrobe.

Davido went 1-1 in the consolation bracket, falling in the quarterfinals.

For him, the cliché, “One match at a time,” rings real, true and important.

“I can't look too far down the road, no matter where I am placed or what the expectations are for me,” Davido said. “I understand that every match could be my last. I want to wrestle my best each time and then move on to the next one.”

Coach Steve Stremple said the overall lineup is fit and ready to go Saturday. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

“We came out flat at sections last year,” Stremple said. “We had three full weeks off from competition after the Buckeye Local tournament. This year, we set it up differently, and the guys responded well. The competitive spirit is really coming out.”

Plum had five matches at the Penn-Trafford Duals Feb. 4, faced Hampton on Feb. 6 and wrestled Fox Chapel on Feb. 16.

“We wrestled tough and competitive against some really good kids in those matches,” Stremple said. “I think we're peaking individually.”

The team lineups for Saturday's tournament were released after the deadline for this week's edition.

If a particular weight class has more than eight wrestlers, one-and-done preliminary matches will be used to pare the field down to the final eight.

Senior Keyshawn Smith (195) is hoping for a third trip to WPIALs. He went 1-2 last year, also at 195.

“He's had a rough season with injury and illness, but he's kept going,” Stremple said. “He has that experience this time of the year.”

Others in the lineup for Plum on Saturday with previous section-tournament experience are sophomore Talon Auth (126), juniors Joe (132) and Mike (138) Delpino and junior Karsson Ewing (220).

Sophomore Colin Stecik (152) and freshmen Cole Yocca (106), Gavin James (113) and Rylan Cramer (120) all are making their anticipated section debuts.

Yocca and James, Stremple said, have past experience at junior high and Junior Olympics states.

James missed the first eight weeks of the season but returned for the Allegheny County tournament.

“Gavin's conditioning has really improved, and we look for him to have a great section tournament,” Stremple said.

Stremple said Section 1 is loaded from top to bottom with several returning WPIAL champions, PIAA champions and PIAA place winners in the mix.

Kiski's team turns its attention from the WPIAL and PIAA team tournaments to individual wrestling. Also, Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee begins his quest to become the next undefeated four-time state champion.”

“Every weight will be difficult,” Stremple said. “But we'll be ready. I want them to go out, wrestle their best and see where that places them.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.