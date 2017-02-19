A-K Valley wrestling coaches still bothered by new postseason format

When asked for his opinion earlier this winter, Burrell wrestling coach Josh Shields never hid his objections to the WPIAL's changes to the Class AA individual postseason, which included tweaks to the consolation bracket structure and the decision to hold the section and district championships on consecutive days.

Even after 10 of his Bucs turned semifinal-round berths into guaranteed top-four finishes at the WPIAL championships on Saturday at Canon-McMillan, Shields stood by the words he uttered weeks earlier.

“I still feel the same way,” he said. “And to be honest, I think we benefited from it. We had a really good quarterfinal round, so we had a lot of guys in the semifinals. But I still, looking at that podium, feel that there are some kids that placed fifth that were probably the third-best kid in that bracket. And that's going to have an impact next weekend.”

Soon after the WPIAL championships wrapped up, all Class AA coaches and competitors' attention turned to the PIAA Southwest Regional tournament, which begins Friday at IUP's Kovalchick Complex. That event stands between those who placed in the top seven in their weight classes in the WPIAL and the PIAA championships in Hershey.

Why the WPIAL held the Class AA individual championships less than 24 hours after it awarded section titles — a departure in routine from previous years, when it held the section and district tournaments a week apart — came down to its desire to host the regional event at IUP. No other weekend was available, so the WPIAL adjusted its schedule out of necessity.

That adjustment led to another shift from past tendencies, as the WPIAL condensed the district championship into a one-day event, down from two. A five-matches-per-day limit imposed statewide meant the WPIAL could not hold full consolation brackets. As a result, only semifinalists could contend for third and fourth place. Anyone who lost in the quarterfinals or earlier had to aim for fifth.

Like Shields, Valley coach Dane Johnson viewed the arrangement as a cheapening of the consolation bracket experience.

“I think sometimes to make a champion in wrestling or build hard character, it takes matches where you lose early and really grind out those wrestlebacks to go for third,” Johnson said. “Sometimes that's a bigger win than a guy getting first. The fact that you can't do that, I kind of disagree with that.”

Only one Alle-Kiski Valley wrestler fell short of the semifinals but still placed in the WPIAL's top seven: Valley 160-pounder Noah Hutcherson, who took sixth.

For several local wrestlers, plenty of character-building and confidence-boosting opportunities remained even with a top-four spot assured.

One day after he placed third in Section 3-AA, Vikings freshman 106-pounder Travis Lasko found a way to upset WPIAL No. 2 seed Freddie Howard of Elizabeth Forward, 5-3, in the quarterfinals and then edged McGuffey's Seth Burgdolt, 3-1, in the semifinals.

“After I beat the second-seeded kid, I felt like I could do a lot more,” Lasko said.

As he stayed focused on the numbers on the podium Saturday, Burrell senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra overlooked a different significant digit during his semifinal bout — his career win total. He secured win No. 100 when he topped Derry's Dom Deluca, 3-1, in overtime.

“After they announced it, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I forgot about my 100th win,' ” Marra said. “What made it sweeter was that it was against Deluca, because he's a great wrestler and he's always pushed me every time.

“It was a meaningful match.”

Burrell senior 126-pounder Dillan Jeffrey used his WPIAL semifinal to flip the script on Quaker Valley's John Rocco Kazalas, who won 4-2 when the two met Friday night for the Section 3-AA title. In the rematch, Jeffrey secured a pinfall just 41 seconds into the opening period.

Jeffrey considered the tournaments on consecutive days a blessing in disguise, at least for his particular circumstances in the semifinals.

“I think it was (fortunate) because I feel like he definitely went out there feeling like, ‘Oh, I have this match. I just beat him yesterday.' And I just wasn't having that,” Jeffrey said. “I knew what he was going to go for because the entire match (Friday), he kept going for the same thing over and over — underhooks.

“So I went over defending underhooks with my coach. And believe it or not, that was the first thing he threw in on me, and I was able to defend it better. Then I took him down.”

