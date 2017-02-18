Carrick wrestlers capture 2nd straight City League title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The City League individual wrestling tournament is the time show who the best in the city of Pittsburgh.

Carrick stood atop the league for the second year in a row.

The Raiders, who featured five individual champions, finished with 165 points, while Brashear (101) finished in second and Perry (99) was third.

Carrick's Juan Rodriguez (145 pounds), who was named outstanding senior wrestler of the tournament, captured his third City title after pinning Allderdice's Khalil Jarrett in 5:01.

“It's wonderful. I couldn't be any more happier. That's all I ever wrestle on this team for, for this team and those guys. They bright the light of my life,” Rodriguez said.

“I couldn't be any more happier that they don't quit. They are the best in the City, and they work and deserve it. Hard work gets you the victory.”

Rodriguez's teammate, Justice Jones (138), won his second league title after pinning Brashear's Omar Williams in 2:44. Jones finished in fourth at 145 pounds at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championships.

Carrick's other winners included Joe Dang (106), Spencer Cebula (126) and Dom Emma (132). Dale Davis (220) and James Howard (285) were unable to repeat as champions.

Davis lost by a 4-3 decision to Westinghouse's Jamon Miyares, while Howard was pinned by Perry's Malik Townsend in 3:38. Townsend was able to avenge his lost to Howard in the championship last season.

Brashear's Joe Mwete (120), who was named co-outstanding wrestler of the tournament, won his first league title after a 14-4 major decision over Perry's Keenan Sheffield.

Earlier this season, Mwete took fourth in the 126-pound weight class at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championships, while Sheffield finished in fifth at 120.

“He's pretty strong. I was coming down to his weight class where he is refreshed. It's harder for me to do a weight cut. I just went out there and wrestled hard. He wrestled his game and I wrestled mine,” Mwete said.

“It feels good because last year I lost in finals. I was injured and I wasn't able to wrestle in Altoona. This year, I came out stronger. I have a messed up toe and a messed up hand, but I still came out and wrestled hard.”

Obama Academy's Darious Shields (182), who shared co-outstanding wrestler of the tournament with Mwete, captured his first league title after pinning Allderdice's Nazar Babull in 1:04.

The closest and toughest championship bout of the tournament was when Brashear's Shane Edwards edged Carrick's Tyshawn Williams, 7-6, for the 170-pound title. Williams was down by two points with less than 30 seconds remaining before making the comeback.

“It was tough. He was a tough kid. I just had to push it out. I had to work hard. It actually felt great. I feel so happy right now. I'm just looking forward to Altoona right now,” Edwards of the regional tournament.

Brashear finished with two other champions — James Wagner (160) and Sabivumva Wilson (195). Wagner pinned Perry's Donnell Trowell in 5:33, while Wilson pinned Jonas Chan in 2:55.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.