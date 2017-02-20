Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Class AA wrestlers brace for regional tournament, spots in Hershey at stake
Paul Schofield | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 6:39 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

This time of year, every wrestler's goal — other than winning when he steps on a mat — is get to the PIAA championships.

They figure if they get to Hershey, anything can happen if they wrestle their best.

But to earn a trip to Hershey, wrestlers from the WPIAL and Districts 5 and 6 must get through the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional on Friday and Saturday at IUP's Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The top six finishers from each of the 14 weight classes advance.

Competition for those final six spots will be fierce. Nothing less than a wrestler's “A” game will do.

“I'm not worried about my finish this week as long as I advance,” Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths said after winning his second WPIAL title Saturday. “The medal I want is in Hershey. I want to get back on that podium. The WPIAL or regional medals mean nothing if you don't medal at states. I've already put my WPIAL medal in my pocket.”

Griffiths placed eighth at 106 pounds in 2015 but went 2-2 and didn't place in 2016. He placed third in consecutive seasons at the regional tournament.

“You have to be ready for some tough battles,” Griffiths said. “I'll continue to train hard, but now the mental part of your game is as important. You have to be prepared for anything and you have to keep your composure, something I didn't do in the WPIAL finals.”

The Southwest Regional is every bit as tough as the state tournament. In 2016, seven WPIAL wrestlers won state titles in Class AA.

From the Southwest Regional, 33 wrestlers brought home state medals.

The returning placewinners include Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale, who won his second state title, and silver medalists Max Murin of Central Cambira at 126 and Bishop McCort's Anthony Walters (170) and Josiah Jones (220). Walters and Jones were under the Westmont Hilltop banner in 2016 because of a co-op.

Murin is search for his fourth regional crown, and Teasdale and Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick are pursuing their third.

Burrell and Derry Area dominated the WPIAL tournament, advancing 10 and nine wrestlers, respectively.

Burrell, which has won 11 consecutive WPIAL team titles, had one champion — freshman Trent Valovchik at 106 pounds — and junior Trent Bechtold (120), senior Dillan Jeffrey (126) and senior Anthony Marra (182) earned silver medals.

Derry had one runner-up, senior Noah Wiencek at 220, and two third-place finishers: sophomore Jason Baker (120) and sophomore Dom DeLuca (182). Junior Shawn Broadway, a 2014 PIAA qualifier, was sixth at 126.

“I felt we wrestled OK,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “But we'll need to wrestle a lot better to advance to states. There are a lot of things we must do better to get to Hershey, and I'm confident they'll do their best.”

Patrick is one of three Ligonier Valley wrestlers to advance. Patrick needed a late reversal to defeat Central Martinsburg's Brock Biddle, 6-5, to win the 152-pound title. The other Rams headed to IUP are junior Alex Caldwell (138) and senior Brenden Lineberger (170).

“I would be honored and grateful to win a third regional, but that's not my goal,” Patrick said. “I want the state gold. That's what I am working for.

“I didn't wrestle my match in the district finals. I have things to work on this week. Even though I didn't wrestle well, I learned something and still won.”

Patrick eclipsed the 100-win milestone Friday. He has 102 wins and is 31-1 this season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.