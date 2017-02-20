Class AA wrestlers brace for regional tournament, spots in Hershey at stake

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Technical points: Top six finishers in each weight class (14) advance to the PIAA Championship on March 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey. … Central Cambria senior Max Murin is attempting to win his fourth regional title. … This is the first year the tournament will be held at IUP. The previous two years the tournament was held at Canon-McMillan and prior to that at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

This time of year, every wrestler's goal — other than winning when he steps on a mat — is get to the PIAA championships.

They figure if they get to Hershey, anything can happen if they wrestle their best.

But to earn a trip to Hershey, wrestlers from the WPIAL and Districts 5 and 6 must get through the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional on Friday and Saturday at IUP's Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The top six finishers from each of the 14 weight classes advance.

Competition for those final six spots will be fierce. Nothing less than a wrestler's “A” game will do.

“I'm not worried about my finish this week as long as I advance,” Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths said after winning his second WPIAL title Saturday. “The medal I want is in Hershey. I want to get back on that podium. The WPIAL or regional medals mean nothing if you don't medal at states. I've already put my WPIAL medal in my pocket.”

Griffiths placed eighth at 106 pounds in 2015 but went 2-2 and didn't place in 2016. He placed third in consecutive seasons at the regional tournament.

“You have to be ready for some tough battles,” Griffiths said. “I'll continue to train hard, but now the mental part of your game is as important. You have to be prepared for anything and you have to keep your composure, something I didn't do in the WPIAL finals.”

The Southwest Regional is every bit as tough as the state tournament. In 2016, seven WPIAL wrestlers won state titles in Class AA.

From the Southwest Regional, 33 wrestlers brought home state medals.

The returning placewinners include Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale, who won his second state title, and silver medalists Max Murin of Central Cambira at 126 and Bishop McCort's Anthony Walters (170) and Josiah Jones (220). Walters and Jones were under the Westmont Hilltop banner in 2016 because of a co-op.

Murin is search for his fourth regional crown, and Teasdale and Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick are pursuing their third.

Burrell and Derry Area dominated the WPIAL tournament, advancing 10 and nine wrestlers, respectively.

Burrell, which has won 11 consecutive WPIAL team titles, had one champion — freshman Trent Valovchik at 106 pounds — and junior Trent Bechtold (120), senior Dillan Jeffrey (126) and senior Anthony Marra (182) earned silver medals.

Derry had one runner-up, senior Noah Wiencek at 220, and two third-place finishers: sophomore Jason Baker (120) and sophomore Dom DeLuca (182). Junior Shawn Broadway, a 2014 PIAA qualifier, was sixth at 126.

“I felt we wrestled OK,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “But we'll need to wrestle a lot better to advance to states. There are a lot of things we must do better to get to Hershey, and I'm confident they'll do their best.”

Patrick is one of three Ligonier Valley wrestlers to advance. Patrick needed a late reversal to defeat Central Martinsburg's Brock Biddle, 6-5, to win the 152-pound title. The other Rams headed to IUP are junior Alex Caldwell (138) and senior Brenden Lineberger (170).

“I would be honored and grateful to win a third regional, but that's not my goal,” Patrick said. “I want the state gold. That's what I am working for.

“I didn't wrestle my match in the district finals. I have things to work on this week. Even though I didn't wrestle well, I learned something and still won.”

Patrick eclipsed the 100-win milestone Friday. He has 102 wins and is 31-1 this season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.