High school wrestling notebook: Lee, Coy, Woodley ready to defend titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This is the time of the season that Spencer Lee, Cam Coy and Jake Woodley have been training for.

On Saturday, the three returning PIAA Class AAA champions from the WPIAL will begin their quest for another shot at a gold medal.

Lee, a Franklin Regional senior, will be attempting to become only the sixth wrestler in the state to win four titles with an undefeated record. Lee is 25-0 and 134-0.

“I've given myself the opportunity to win four,” Lee said. “I just have to continue to prepare for my opponent's best shot.”

Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said a slight knee strain won't keep Lee from going after history.

Lee is looking to become the 27th wrestler to win four WPIAL titles and 13th overall to grab PIAA gold four times. Kennard-Dale's Chance Marsteller was the last four-time undefeated champion.

Coy, a senior from Penn-Trafford, will be trying to become a three-time champion. He's already a three-time state finalist, losing a controversial overtime decision to Hempfield's Sam Krivus in 2015. Woodley, a North Allegheny senior, will be going for his second title. There are 41 wrestlers, counting Lee, who are three-time PIAA winners. Coy and Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale are looking to join that list.

Section breakdowns

At Kiski Area: Lee is the only wrestler looking to become a four-time section winner at the Section 1 tournament. … Looking to become a three-time champion is Hempfield senior Jarod Verkleeren, whose first two section crowns came when he was at Belle Vernon competing in Section 2. … Aiming for their second titles are Hempfield senior Vincent Distefanis, Penn-Trafford junior Job Chishko, Kiski Area sophomore Cam Connor, Hempfield junior Luke Kemerer, Coy, Franklin Regional senior Dan Contraguerro and Kiski Area junior Isaac Reid. … Norwin senior Chad Coles is injured and will not compete in the tournament. … Penn Hills sophomore Justin Perkins has dropped to 120 pounds for the tournament.

At Connellsville: Belle Vernon returns six section champions for the Section 2 tournament — seniors Billy Korber and Jacob Dunlop, juniors Zach Hartman and Brock Godzin, and sophomores Tyler Seliga and Scott Joll. The other returning champions are Albert Gallatin junior Tim Wallace, Bethel Park senior Nino Bonaccorsi, Upper St. Clair senior Eli Grape and Connellsville junior Mason Franks.

If you are going

Tournaments will be held Saturday at Kiski Area (Section 1), Connellsville (2), Fox Chapel (3) and Trinity (4). Wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m., with the finals and consolation finals set for 4 p.m. The top five in each weight class advance to the WPIAL Class AA tournament, March 3-4 at Canon-McMillan.

Impressive freshman

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale was named MVP of the WPIAL Class AA tournament last Saturday, but the honor could have gone to Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence.

Not only did Lawrence win the school's first section and WPIAL title, he did it in impressive fashion. He had five pins and a technical fall.

Now Lawrence heads to IUP this weekend looking for his first PIAA Southwest Regional title. Central Cambria's Max Murin, a three-time regional champion, is the top seed at 138 pounds.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.