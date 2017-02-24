Kiski Area looks to send 14 wrestlers through section tourney

A look at local grapplers in the Class AAA individual section championships, where matches begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday:

No one knows how much longer Kiski Area wrestling's “Band of Brothers” will remain intact.

The Cavaliers, in one of the strongest team seasons in school history, dare to dream of a scenario in which they send more than a dozen grapplers to Hershey for the PIAA Class AAA individual championships, which are March 9-11 at Giant Center. But their roster might dwindle into the single digits within a matter of days.

Threats to the brotherhood's continuity begin Saturday with the Section 1-AAA individual championships, where only the top five placewinners from each of the WPIAL's four sections advance to next week's WPIAL championships. The top four finishers in the WPIAL-wide round advance to the PIAA championships.

“We've been so close to being good all four years, and then finally this year, we were really good,” senior 145-pounder Joey Blumer said. “You want to hold onto that as long as you can, because it's not going to last forever.”

Of the 14 wrestlers who keyed Kiski Area's run to its first WPIAL team tournament title and top-three finish in the PIAA since 2003, only freshman 113-pounder Jared Curcio will miss the individual postseason. He suffered a knee injury in the Cavaliers' third-place match at Hershey and did not recover in time for Saturday's section competition. Sophomore Julian Jones stepped up to represent Kiski Area at 113.

There's optimism that almost all of the Cavaliers who will compete in Saturday's Section 1 tournament at Kiski Area possess the talent to continue their seasons for at least another week. Seed designations back up that belief: 12 of the team's wrestlers received top-three slots in their respective weight classes, and none of the 14 are outside the top five.

“We want all of the same faces in (the practice room) next week that are in there right now,” senior 120-pounder Matt Siszka said. “It brings a good name to the school and the program and to the junior high kids.”

These are cherished days for Kiski Area. In addition to their WPIAL and PIAA team tournament achievements, the Cavaliers went undefeated in dual meets during the regular season, placed first in the standings at the season-opening Eastern Area Invitational, took second at the prestigious Powerade Christmas Tournament and finished with 14 placewinners on their way to the team championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament.

The individual postseason presents three more opportunities for the Cavaliers to flex their collective muscle.

“This is a statement tournament,” senior 182-pounder Brad Nagy said of sections. “We think we can send all 14 to WPIALs. Easily. So if that happens, yeah, that's a big ‘Look at us!' again.”

Almost two weeks have passed since the Cavaliers wrapped up their performance at the PIAA team tournament in Hershey, where they thumped Erie Cathedral Prep, 41-21, to claim third.

A decompression period followed. Coach Chris Heater kept mat time to a minimum for a few days. He gave grapplers with aches and bruises chances to heal.

Then came Monday, when the school board recognized the Cavaliers for their team achievements. That moment symbolized the pivot point for Heater.

“It was probably really for this season the last opportunity to see our guys with the team shirt on and the medals hanging on them from the state tournament,” Heater said. “After that, for me, Tuesday was a chance to really settle in, and let's push forward on this individual part and see what we can do.”

Particularly for Kiski Area's five seniors, the taste of Hershey in mid-February only ramped up their desire to return in March. There are even routines to resume.

“We'd go back to the hotel, and we actually had a little bit of an NHL tournament because someone brought an Xbox,” senior 220-pounder Tom Starr said. “Enjoying my last times as a Kiski Area wrestler is something I'm going to make kind of a goal.”

How will the Cavaliers react if some of their “brothers” fall short of qualifying for states? Senior 170-pounder Vinny Romano suspects such a scenario might serve as an emotional sparkplug rather than a setback.

“I'm sure we'll be affected by it in a way, but maybe it'll also be as much of a motivator as it is a (letdown),” Romano said. “It'll motivate the guys that do make it to continue to push for whoever fell short.”

