Wrestling

GCC's Jones pulls off stunner at regionals
Paul Schofield | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Hunter Jones hugs McGuffey's Christian Clutter after he won in the 160-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Derry's Shawn Broadway wrestles Fort Cherry's Nick Candelore in the 126-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Trent Valovchik practices before wrestling Penns Valley's Baylor Shunk in the 106-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
A wrestler watches a match from inside a tunnel during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Ligonier Valley's Alex Caldwell celebrates his victory over Berlin-Brothersvalley's Austin Lee in the 138-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Hunter Jones wrestles McGuffey's Christian Clutter in the 160-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
A wrestler warms up during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Mt. Pleasant's Doug Bittner wrestles Freedom's ZJ Ward in a 113-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Derry's Shawn Broadway wrestles Fort Cherry's Nick Candelore in the 126-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Valley's David Schuffert wrestles Southern Huntingdon's Nick Winfield in a 285-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Greater Johnstown's Austin Barber in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Anthony Marra reacts after Greater Johnstown's Austin Barber almost scored in the final second in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Derry's Dominic DeLuca wrestles Everett's Wes Graham in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Derry's Noah Wiencek beats Bedford's Brandon Greise in a 220-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Hunter Jones takes an injury timeout while wrestling McGuffey's Christian Clutter in the 160-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Fans react as Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Greater Johnstown's Austin Barber in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Shaun Gates wrestles Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick in the 152-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Corey Christie wrestles Chestnut Ridge's Scott Miller in the 132-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Southmoreland's Jaden Datz wrestles Huntingdon's Seth Baney in a 160-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Southmoreland's Tyler Griffiths wrestles Marion Center's Charlie Beatty in a 132-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
A bandage falls off the nose of Mount Union's Josh Boozel during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Southmoreland's Tyler Griffiths wrestles Marion Center's Charlie Beatty in a 132-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Derry head coach Mike Weinell calls out to his wrestler during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Trent Bechtold wrestles Beth-Center's Jimmy Gwyer in a 120-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Burrell's Trent Valovchik wrestles Penns Valley's Baylor Shunk in the 106-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Hunter Jones adopted a simple philosophy this season: “I have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

During Day 1 of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center on Friday, Jones earned a lot, mainly a trip to Hershey for the PIAA Championships on March 9-11.

The 160-pound Jones (13-5), the school's only wrestler, won both of his matches, pinning District 5 runner-up Brandon Stahl in the first round and then shocking WPIAL champion Christian Clutter of McGuffey, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.

An exhausted Jones could hardly stand in a hallway off the arena floor, but he managed a smile when talking about his win.

“I'm going to states,” Jones said. “It's been a long time and a lot of hard work. I credit a lot to my coach (Jason) Luster. He worked me hard.”

Luster wrestled at West Virginia and at Kiski School.

Jones used a reversal to tie the score with Clutter in the first period, and then picked up three nearfall points in the second period on a move he couldn't explain.

“It was a weird funk move, and I caught him,” Jones said. “There is no name for that move.”

Jones said his entire body was sore after his scrap with Clutter. He also said he hadn't eaten much and had been fighting the flu the past two weeks.

Avenging losses was the theme for Ligonier Valley junior Alex Caldwell and Derry junior Shawn Broadway.

Both wrestlers defeated wrestlers in the quarterfinals that they lost to during the season. They, along with Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths, Derry senior Noah Wiencek, Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence and Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick, advanced to the semifinals, which begin at noon Saturday.

Caldwell (27-8) pinned Burrell sophomore Danny McCarthy in the first round then won an 11-3 major decision against Berlin-Brothersvalley junior Austin Lee, the District 5 champion who defeated Caldwell, 4-3, earlier this season at 138 pounds.

After his second win he hugged Ligonier Valley assistant Deacon Smolleck.

“I've never been to states, so this is very satisfying,” an emotional Caldwell said. “I didn't wrestle well against him the first time, so I was very motivated. This means so much to me.”

Caldwell dominated the match against Lee and left no doubt who was the better wrestler in the quarterfinals. He will face Lawrence in the semifinals.

Broadway (28-11) opened with a 6-1 win against the District 6 runner-up, Moshannon Valley freshman Alex Richner. Then he defeated Fort Cherry junior Nick Candelore, 3-1, coming back to wrestle after getting slammed in the second period and receiving a penalty point. Candelore defeated Broadway, 7-2, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last week.

“I wanted to get back to states, and I did,” said Broadway, who had ice on his right shoulder after the match. “I was going to take a victory by slam, I wanted to earn it. I worked harder this week than I have all year, and it paid off. Now I want to see how high I can place.”

Griffiths (33-1) had a pin and then squeezed out a 4-3 win against Marion Center junior Charlie Beatty in the quarterfinals. Lawrence (31-4) had a pin and defeated 2016 PIAA placewinner Huntingdon senior Tyler Scott, 9-0.

Patrick (33-1) joined his teammate in the semifinals with a pin and a technical fall win.

Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca at 182 and Blairsville senior Jerry Moore at 195 each advanced to the semifinals with two wins.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

