GCC's Jones pulls off stunner at regionals

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Hunter Jones adopted a simple philosophy this season: “I have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

During Day 1 of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center on Friday, Jones earned a lot, mainly a trip to Hershey for the PIAA Championships on March 9-11.

The 160-pound Jones (13-5), the school's only wrestler, won both of his matches, pinning District 5 runner-up Brandon Stahl in the first round and then shocking WPIAL champion Christian Clutter of McGuffey, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.

An exhausted Jones could hardly stand in a hallway off the arena floor, but he managed a smile when talking about his win.

“I'm going to states,” Jones said. “It's been a long time and a lot of hard work. I credit a lot to my coach (Jason) Luster. He worked me hard.”

Luster wrestled at West Virginia and at Kiski School.

Jones used a reversal to tie the score with Clutter in the first period, and then picked up three nearfall points in the second period on a move he couldn't explain.

“It was a weird funk move, and I caught him,” Jones said. “There is no name for that move.”

Jones said his entire body was sore after his scrap with Clutter. He also said he hadn't eaten much and had been fighting the flu the past two weeks.

Avenging losses was the theme for Ligonier Valley junior Alex Caldwell and Derry junior Shawn Broadway.

Both wrestlers defeated wrestlers in the quarterfinals that they lost to during the season. They, along with Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths, Derry senior Noah Wiencek, Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence and Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick, advanced to the semifinals, which begin at noon Saturday.

Caldwell (27-8) pinned Burrell sophomore Danny McCarthy in the first round then won an 11-3 major decision against Berlin-Brothersvalley junior Austin Lee, the District 5 champion who defeated Caldwell, 4-3, earlier this season at 138 pounds.

After his second win he hugged Ligonier Valley assistant Deacon Smolleck.

“I've never been to states, so this is very satisfying,” an emotional Caldwell said. “I didn't wrestle well against him the first time, so I was very motivated. This means so much to me.”

Caldwell dominated the match against Lee and left no doubt who was the better wrestler in the quarterfinals. He will face Lawrence in the semifinals.

Broadway (28-11) opened with a 6-1 win against the District 6 runner-up, Moshannon Valley freshman Alex Richner. Then he defeated Fort Cherry junior Nick Candelore, 3-1, coming back to wrestle after getting slammed in the second period and receiving a penalty point. Candelore defeated Broadway, 7-2, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last week.

“I wanted to get back to states, and I did,” said Broadway, who had ice on his right shoulder after the match. “I was going to take a victory by slam, I wanted to earn it. I worked harder this week than I have all year, and it paid off. Now I want to see how high I can place.”

Griffiths (33-1) had a pin and then squeezed out a 4-3 win against Marion Center junior Charlie Beatty in the quarterfinals. Lawrence (31-4) had a pin and defeated 2016 PIAA placewinner Huntingdon senior Tyler Scott, 9-0.

Patrick (33-1) joined his teammate in the semifinals with a pin and a technical fall win.

Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca at 182 and Blairsville senior Jerry Moore at 195 each advanced to the semifinals with two wins.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.