Ligonier Valley's Patrick, handful of Westmoreland wrestlers advance to state tournament

Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick was not pleased with how he wrestled in the District 6 final a week ago.

So Patrick worked hard last week to change that, and his hard work paid off.

Patrick breezed to his third PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional title Saturday by defeating Central-Martinsburg's Brock Biddle, 14-6, in the 152-pound final at IUP's Kovalchick Center. Patrick needed a late reversal to edge Biddle, 6-5, last week.

There was no late reversal this time, Patrick (35-1) got an early takedown and slowly built his lead. He had two takedowns in the first period and added two more and a three-point nearfall in the second period.

“I wanted to wrestle on my feet this week,” Patrick said. “I picked apart my match with him and learned from it. I put points on the board and got the match in my favor.

“He's good on top, so my goal was to keep after him. Now I can focus on the state tournament. I have a lot of work ahead of me.”

Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca's bid to win a regional title came up short. He lost to Young Guns practice partner Dom Fundy of Beth-Center, 7-2, in the 182-pound final.

Fundy used three takedowns, including the first one, to grab an early advantage. DeLuca tied the score 2-2 with two escapes, but Fundy got a late second-period takedown for a 4-2 lead.

“It's tough to wrestle him because we each know each other's moves and style,” DeLuca said. “He's really good, and he's good on his feet. I have to get better on my feet.”

DeLuca reached the finals by defeating Burrell senior Anthony Marra, 5-4.

“That was huge,” DeLuca said. “It felt great to finally beat him. He beat me in the blood round last year.”

DeLuca said he and Fundy already have talked about practice this week at Young Guns.

Frazier sophomore Thayne Lawrence had an impressive showing in his first regional tournament. He lost to four-time champion Max Murin of Central Cambria, 5-1, at 138.

“Thayne had a great tournament,” Patrick said of his practice partner at All-American. “I knew he was going to have a great tournament because he's such a hard worker.”

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale (36-0 season, 118-0 career) claimed his third regional title by defeating Burrell senior Dillan Jeffrey, 17-2, in a rematch of last week's WPIAL final.

Jeffrey wooed the crowd when he hit a lateral drop and put Teasdale on his back for a quick second, but the two-time state champion quickly got up and took it to Jeffrey.

“I didn't panic,” Teasdale said. “I was able to make a quick adjustment. I don't think anyone can beat me if I stay on my offense.”

Freedom senior Kody Komara placed second at 145, losing to Chestnut Ridge junior Justin McCoy, 3-2.

It wasn't a particularly good showing for the WPIAL, which had seven champions last season.

The WPIAL wrestlers who placed third were: Freedom sophomore Z.J. Ward at 113, Quaker Valley sophomore John Rocco Kazalas at 126, Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths at 132, Chartiers-Houston senior Josh Kuslock at 138, South Park senior Dallas Bulsak at 145, Chartiers-Houston senior R.J. Hall at 170, Burrell senior Anthony Marra at 182 and South Side Beaver junior Bishop McCoy at 220. Blairsville senior Jerry Moore also placed third at 195.

Griffiths, who lost to eventual champion Carnell Andres of Bishop McCort, bounced back with a 1-0 win over Ellwood City's Ty Alberts and a 10-1 win over Marion Center's Charlie Beatty.

“I didn't scout Carnell, and I learned he has a good slide by,” Griffiths said. “I'm hoping to get another shot at him at states.”

Burrell advanced five to states (Trent Valovchik, Bryan Gaul, Trent Bechtold, Jeffrey and Marra) and Derry three. The other Trojans advancing were Shawn Broadway at 126 and Noah Wiencek at 220. Both finished fourth.

Mt. Pleasant senior Austin Mihalchik at 126, Ligonier Valley junior Alex Caldwell at 138, Greensburg Central Catholic senior Hunter Jones at 160 and Southmoreland sophomore Ryan Mauro at 220 all advanced. All finished fourth except for Mihalchik, who was fifth and Mauro, who placed sixth.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.