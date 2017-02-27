Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Gateway sending trio to WPIAL Class AAA championships

Andrew John | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Gateway freshman Evan Whiteside started his varsity career 9-5 and medaled at two tournaments early this season.

Updated 2 hours ago

After having only one representative at the WPIAL wrestling championships last season, Gateway will send three this season after qualifying in the Section 1-AAA individual championships at Kiski Area.

The Gators will be represented this Friday and Saturday at the WPIAL Class AAA championships at Canon-McMillan by junior Caleb Lehman (160), freshman Evan Whiteside (106) and senior Ahmad Wilson (170).

Caleb Lehman (20-15) qualified for the WPIAL championships after placing fourth in the 160-pound weight class when Caleb Lehman was pinned by Norwin's Ryan Weinzen at 2 minutes, 21 seconds in the third-place consolation match.

Lehman navigated the loser's bracket with a pin of Armstrong's Isaac Ridinger at 0:50 and a default win over Kiski Area's Logan Pollick.

Whiteside (23-10) earned his first WPIAL championships appearance after defeating Greensburg Salem's Mason Jobe by a 6-5 decision in the fifth-place consolation match at 106 poundss. Whiteside pinned Chris Chavira at 1:45 in his first matchup in the loser's bracket. However, Whiteside was sent to the fifth-place consolation final after being pinned by Latrobe's Gabe Willochell at 3:38.

Wilson (16-17) clinched a spot after defeating Hempfield's Colin Choby by a 9-8 decision in the fifth-place consolation final at 170. After losing his first-round match, Wilson defeated Woodland Hills' Richard Harris by a 3-2 decision.

The Gateway wrestling program nearly had three more Gators advance in freshman Jaired Lehman (120), senior Jordan Washington (182) and sophomore Bryce Washington (220).

Jaired Lehman (12-18) was unable to defeat Penn-Trafford's Tony Zona as Lehman was pinned at 2:26 in the fifth-place consolation final in the 120-pound weight class.

Jordan Washington (10-16) was involved in a close matchup against Franklin Regional's Safan Rahim where Rahim was able to defeat Jordan Washington by a 1-0 decision in the fifth-place consolation final for the 182-pound weight class.

Bryce Washington (11-13) was pinned by Penn-Trafford's Peyton Kelly at 4:37 in the fifth-place consolation final for the 220-pound weight class.

The three Gators will look to try to sneak into the top four of their respective weight classes to earn a spot in the PIAA Class AAA individual championships that will be in Hershey from March 9-11.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.