Gateway sending trio to WPIAL Class AAA championships
Updated 2 hours ago
After having only one representative at the WPIAL wrestling championships last season, Gateway will send three this season after qualifying in the Section 1-AAA individual championships at Kiski Area.
The Gators will be represented this Friday and Saturday at the WPIAL Class AAA championships at Canon-McMillan by junior Caleb Lehman (160), freshman Evan Whiteside (106) and senior Ahmad Wilson (170).
Caleb Lehman (20-15) qualified for the WPIAL championships after placing fourth in the 160-pound weight class when Caleb Lehman was pinned by Norwin's Ryan Weinzen at 2 minutes, 21 seconds in the third-place consolation match.
Lehman navigated the loser's bracket with a pin of Armstrong's Isaac Ridinger at 0:50 and a default win over Kiski Area's Logan Pollick.
Whiteside (23-10) earned his first WPIAL championships appearance after defeating Greensburg Salem's Mason Jobe by a 6-5 decision in the fifth-place consolation match at 106 poundss. Whiteside pinned Chris Chavira at 1:45 in his first matchup in the loser's bracket. However, Whiteside was sent to the fifth-place consolation final after being pinned by Latrobe's Gabe Willochell at 3:38.
Wilson (16-17) clinched a spot after defeating Hempfield's Colin Choby by a 9-8 decision in the fifth-place consolation final at 170. After losing his first-round match, Wilson defeated Woodland Hills' Richard Harris by a 3-2 decision.
The Gateway wrestling program nearly had three more Gators advance in freshman Jaired Lehman (120), senior Jordan Washington (182) and sophomore Bryce Washington (220).
Jaired Lehman (12-18) was unable to defeat Penn-Trafford's Tony Zona as Lehman was pinned at 2:26 in the fifth-place consolation final in the 120-pound weight class.
Jordan Washington (10-16) was involved in a close matchup against Franklin Regional's Safan Rahim where Rahim was able to defeat Jordan Washington by a 1-0 decision in the fifth-place consolation final for the 182-pound weight class.
Bryce Washington (11-13) was pinned by Penn-Trafford's Peyton Kelly at 4:37 in the fifth-place consolation final for the 220-pound weight class.
The three Gators will look to try to sneak into the top four of their respective weight classes to earn a spot in the PIAA Class AAA individual championships that will be in Hershey from March 9-11.
Andrew John is a freelance writer.