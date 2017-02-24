Burrell wrestler Jeffrey earns 1st trip to Hershey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANA — For Burrell senior Dillan Jeffrey, it was now or never.

Jeffrey never had qualified for the PIAA wrestling tournament during his high school career. Now he can scratch that off his bucket list.

With his impressive performance during Day 1 of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional, the WPIAL 126-pound runner-up earned his first trip to Hershey. He's been to the team tournament with the Bucs the past four seasons.

“It definitely was my goal,” Jeffrey said after advancing to the semifinals by outscoring his two opponents 19-0. “I was confident I could reach the semifinals if I wrestled well.”

Jeffrey (33-12) defeated Chestnut Ridge junior Seth Harbaugh, 6-0, in the first round and then whipped the District 6 champion, Huntingdon junior Izac Benson, 13-0.

“I really didn't know much about my opponents,” Jeffrey said. “I'm not one who goes on the Internet and looks at records.”

Jeffrey knows a lot about his semifinal opponent, Quaker Valley sophomore John Rocco Kazalas, whom he pinned in the WPIAL semifinals last week at 126 pounds.

He was one of four Burrell wrestlers to reach the semifinals. The others sealing trips to Hershey were Trent Valovchik at 106, Trent Bechtold at 120 and Anthony Marra at 182. Burrell has four other wrestlers: Bryan Gaul at 113, Corey Christie at 145, Shaun Gates at 152 and Austin Mele at 160. Ethan Awes at 132 and Danny McCarthy at 138 saw their seasons end with two losses.

The four wrestlers in the consolation round need two victories to qualify for the state tournament. Christie and Gates were beaten in the quarterfinals.

Valovchik (34-8) opened with a 9-0 win against Tanner Kushner of Westmont Hilltop and then edged Penns Valley sophomore Baylor Shunk, 7-5.

“Qualifying for the states is special,” Valovchik said. “But I was confident that if I wrestled well, I would make it.

“My goal was to reach states. Now I want to go as high as I can on the podium.”

Bechtold, eating a chicken sandwich while watching his teammates, said he too was confident he'd qualify.

The junior edged Chestnut Ridge junior Cody Brown, 2-1, in his first match at 120. Then he downed Beth-Center sophomore Jim Gwyer, 6-2. Gwyer upset Penn Cambria sophomore Chase Proudfit, 1-0.

“Reaching the states is definitely an accomplishment,” said Bechtold (27-12), who will face Penns Valley senior Darren Yearick in the semifinals. “Getting to the semifinals is what I expected. Confidence plays a big role this time of the year. I think we're all wrestling with confidence.”

Marra (27-8) opened with a first-period pin of Chestnut Ridge junior Phillip Dull then held off Johnstown junior Austin Barber, 3-2, at 182. Marra faces a familiar foe, Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca, in the semifinals.

Christie and Gates each lost to No. 1 seeds. Christie fell to Chestnut Ridge junior Justin McCoy, 16-6, at 145. Gates lost to Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick 16-0 at 152.

It was not a good day for Valley.

Travis Lasko lost both of his matches at 106. Sophomore Noah Hutcherson was pinned by Huntingdon's Seth Baney in the first round but bounced back to pin Meyersdale junior Ed Broadwater in the consolations.

Sophomore heavyweight David Schuffert started the day with a 49-second pin of Meyersdale sophomore Brody Sanner but lost a hard-fought, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker decision to Southern Huntingdon senior Nick Winfield in the quarterfinals.

The second round of consolations will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals slated for noon. The finals are expected to start at 5:45 p.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.