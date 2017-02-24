Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Burrell wrestler Jeffrey earns 1st trip to Hershey
Paul Schofield | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Valley's David Schuffert wrestles Southern Huntingdon's Nick Winfield in a 285-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Greater Johnstown's Austin Barber in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Anthony Marra reacts after Greater Johnstown's Austin Barber almost scored in the final second in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Fans react as Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Greater Johnstown's Austin Barber in a 182-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Shaun Gates wrestles Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick in the 152-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Corey Christie wrestles Chestnut Ridge's Scott Miller in the 132-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Trent Bechtold wrestles Beth-Center's Jimmy Gwyer in a 120-lb bout during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Trent Valovchik wrestles Penns Valley's Baylor Shunk in the 106-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Trent Valovchik practices before wrestling Penns Valley's Baylor Shunk in the 106-lb quarterfinal during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

INDIANA — For Burrell senior Dillan Jeffrey, it was now or never.

Jeffrey never had qualified for the PIAA wrestling tournament during his high school career. Now he can scratch that off his bucket list.

With his impressive performance during Day 1 of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional, the WPIAL 126-pound runner-up earned his first trip to Hershey. He's been to the team tournament with the Bucs the past four seasons.

“It definitely was my goal,” Jeffrey said after advancing to the semifinals by outscoring his two opponents 19-0. “I was confident I could reach the semifinals if I wrestled well.”

Jeffrey (33-12) defeated Chestnut Ridge junior Seth Harbaugh, 6-0, in the first round and then whipped the District 6 champion, Huntingdon junior Izac Benson, 13-0.

“I really didn't know much about my opponents,” Jeffrey said. “I'm not one who goes on the Internet and looks at records.”

Jeffrey knows a lot about his semifinal opponent, Quaker Valley sophomore John Rocco Kazalas, whom he pinned in the WPIAL semifinals last week at 126 pounds.

He was one of four Burrell wrestlers to reach the semifinals. The others sealing trips to Hershey were Trent Valovchik at 106, Trent Bechtold at 120 and Anthony Marra at 182. Burrell has four other wrestlers: Bryan Gaul at 113, Corey Christie at 145, Shaun Gates at 152 and Austin Mele at 160. Ethan Awes at 132 and Danny McCarthy at 138 saw their seasons end with two losses.

The four wrestlers in the consolation round need two victories to qualify for the state tournament. Christie and Gates were beaten in the quarterfinals.

Valovchik (34-8) opened with a 9-0 win against Tanner Kushner of Westmont Hilltop and then edged Penns Valley sophomore Baylor Shunk, 7-5.

“Qualifying for the states is special,” Valovchik said. “But I was confident that if I wrestled well, I would make it.

“My goal was to reach states. Now I want to go as high as I can on the podium.”

Bechtold, eating a chicken sandwich while watching his teammates, said he too was confident he'd qualify.

The junior edged Chestnut Ridge junior Cody Brown, 2-1, in his first match at 120. Then he downed Beth-Center sophomore Jim Gwyer, 6-2. Gwyer upset Penn Cambria sophomore Chase Proudfit, 1-0.

“Reaching the states is definitely an accomplishment,” said Bechtold (27-12), who will face Penns Valley senior Darren Yearick in the semifinals. “Getting to the semifinals is what I expected. Confidence plays a big role this time of the year. I think we're all wrestling with confidence.”

Marra (27-8) opened with a first-period pin of Chestnut Ridge junior Phillip Dull then held off Johnstown junior Austin Barber, 3-2, at 182. Marra faces a familiar foe, Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca, in the semifinals.

Christie and Gates each lost to No. 1 seeds. Christie fell to Chestnut Ridge junior Justin McCoy, 16-6, at 145. Gates lost to Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick 16-0 at 152.

It was not a good day for Valley.

Travis Lasko lost both of his matches at 106. Sophomore Noah Hutcherson was pinned by Huntingdon's Seth Baney in the first round but bounced back to pin Meyersdale junior Ed Broadwater in the consolations.

Sophomore heavyweight David Schuffert started the day with a 49-second pin of Meyersdale sophomore Brody Sanner but lost a hard-fought, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker decision to Southern Huntingdon senior Nick Winfield in the quarterfinals.

The second round of consolations will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals slated for noon. The finals are expected to start at 5:45 p.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.