Burrell wrestling team sends quintet to Hershey for state tournament

INDIANA — Burrell wrestling coach Josh Shields has seen better tournaments by his team.

But as the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional ended Saturday at IUP's Kovalchick Center, Burrell was tied for third with Huntingdon behind Bishop McCort and Chestnut Ridge. The Bucs will take five wrestlers to the state tournament March 9-11 in Hershey.

“There are kids you expect to advance and don't,” Shields said. “Then you have guys you don't expect that do. It was one of those weekends.”

The five Bucs headed to “Chocolate town” are freshman Trent Valovchik at 106, sophomore Bryan Gaul at 113, junior Trent Bechtold at 120, senior Dillan Jeffrey at 126 and senior Anthony Marra at 182.

Jeffrey, making his first trip to Hershey for the individual tournament, lost to Gavin Teasdale of Jefferson-Morgan, 17-2. The two met in the WPIAL finals a week ago, and Teasdale won 20-8. Teasdale (36-0 season, 118-0 career) also earned his third regional title.

Jeffrey (34-13) wooed the crowd for a second when he hit a lateral drop and put Teasdale on his back for a second, but the two-time state champion quickly got up and took it to Jeffrey.

“I didn't panic,” Teasdale said. “I was able to make a quick adjustment. I don't think anyone can beat me if I stay on my offense.”

Jeffrey managed a smile when he was asked about the near-takedown.

“I heard the crowd,” Jeffrey said. “I wish I would have gotten it. It would have made for a better match.

“I feel like I should have wrestled better, but he trapped my arms behind my back, and I couldn't move. Hopefully I'll get another shot at states.”

Marra (29-9) lost his semifinal match to Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca. He bounced back to take third with a 10-0 win against Juniata's Garrett Gabel and a 7-4 win over Meyersdale's Christian Hutzell.

“Anthony got a little sloppy in the semifinals,” Shields said. “He didn't wrestle with a sense of urgency. Hopefully he'll have a better state tournament.”

Bechtold ended up fifth when he pinned Beth-Center's Jim Gwyer. He ended a two-match losing streak. He lost a 1-0 decision to Penns Valley's Darren Yearick in the semifinals.

“It was nice to see Trent ended with a pin,” Shields said. “The matches with Gwyer had been close before.”

Valovchik and Gaul placed sixth.

Shields said he expects Valovchik to come back strong at states and said he loved how Gaul battled back through the consolations to qualify for states.

DeLuca's bid to win a regional title came up short. He lost to Young Guns practice partner Dom Fundy of Beth-Center, 7-2, in the 182-pound final.

Fundy used three takedowns, including the first one, to grab an early advantage. DeLuca tied the score 2-2 with two escapes, but Fundy got a late second-period takedown for a 4-2 lead.

DeLuca reached the finals by defeating Marra, 5-4.

“That was huge,” DeLuca said. “It felt great to finally beat him. He beat me in the blood round last year.”

Frazier sophomore Thayne Lawrence had an impressive showing in his first regional tournament. He lost to four-time champion Max Murin of Central Cambria, 5-1, in the 138-pound final.

It wasn't a particularly good showing for the WPIAL, which had seven champions in 2016.

Freedom senior Kody Komara placed second at 145, losing to Chestnut Ridge junior Justin McCoy, 3-2.

WPIAL wrestlers who placed third were: Freedom sophomore Z.J. Ward at 113, Quaker Valley sophomore John Rocco Kazalas at 126, Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths at 132, Chartiers-Houston senior Josh Kuslock at 138, South Park senior Dallas Bulsak at 145, Chartiers-Houston senior R.J. Hall at 170, Burrell senior Anthony Marra at 182 and South Side Beaver junior Bishop McCoy at 220.

