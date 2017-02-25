Oh, brother! Kiski Area wrestling rolls on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area has rallied around the “Band of Brothers” motto as motivation this season.

The Cavaliers only lost two “brothers” in Saturday's Section 1-AAA individual wrestling tournament and will send 12 of 14 wrestlers to next weekend's WPIAL Class AAA individual championships at Canon-McMillan.

“This section is so hard, and there's so much talent here, and to come out of this section as champion, it takes a lot to do that,” said Kiski Area coach Chris Heater. “I'm very proud of the guys that were able to make it happen today, and it's obviously a stepping stone towards next week.”

The motto took on a literal meaning as brothers Danny and Tom Starr were champions in their weight classes. Danny (32-8), a junior, posted a 5-2 decision over Greensburg Salem's Tommy McChesney at 195 pounds. It was his first section championship.

“It's a pretty big accomplishment, and it's especially good having my brother do the same thing,” Danny Starr said. “I think a lot of our success is due to each other.”

Senior Tom Starr (37-5) recorded a pin (3 minutes, 5 seconds) over Franklin Regional's Logan Miller at 220 pounds.

Senior Penn State commit Joey Blumer (39-3) recorded his 150th win with an opening-round fall at 1:09 over Norwin's Brandon Gray at 145 pounds. The victory brings Blumer to within six wins of the Cavaliers all-time wins leader Matt McCutcheon, who wrestles at Penn State.

“It's awesome getting it, I'm not going to lie,” Blumer said. “I probably have about 11 matches left to play. It's going to be tight.”

Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren defeated Blumer by major decision, 13-5, in the championship match.

“I knew it was going to be tough one going into it,” Blumer said. “I was ready for him, but he was the better wrestler today. Two more weeks, I get a chance at him at WPIAL's and, hopefully, at (PIAA's).”

Junior heavyweight Isaac Reid finished the tournament with a quick and convincing pin of Penn Hills' Deshawn Butler at 1:03 to run Kiski's championship total to four. The win was a milestone for Reid, who posted his 100th career victory.

“I think today I wrestled for about two minutes or less (in my three matches),” Reid said. “I really wanted my 100th win, and I really wanted a pin.”

Sophomore Darren Miller started the finals with a 3-1 decision over Norwin's Kurtis Phipps. Miller lost in last year's 106-pound championship match.

“It feels great, and I couldn't ask for anything more except for a little better of a finals match,” Miller said.

At 120, the Cavaliers' Matt Siszka (30-11) scored a 4-3 decision over Penn Hills' Justin Perkins in the third-place match. The No. 1 ranked 126-pounder in the country, Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee (28-0), pinned Kiski Area's Noah Levett (35-6) at 2:57 to continue his dominance.

“I thought Matty Siszka's match against (Justin) Perkins was a super, well-wrestled match,” Heater said. “It took a little bit right in the beginning of the match to get a feel for him because he never wrestled Perkins.”

Kiski Area's Jack Blumer (23-10) pinned Norwin's Bryce Long (20-13) to claim third place at 132. Cam Connor (32-8) won by a 17-2 technical fall over Hempfield's Luke Kemerer (30-2) in the 138 championship match. Nick Delp lost to Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy in 152 finals.

Vinny Romano (32-6) hit the 100-win milestone with his fall (1:41) of Penn-Trafford's John Bachar (27-14) in the third-place match at 170. Brad Nagy (29-15) scored a 14-2 major decision over Armstrong's Gram Hepner finish third at 182.

“It steps up next week,” Heater said. “The WPIAL is the hardest regional tournament to get out of to get to Hershey. A lot of times it's harder to get out of (regional tourney) than it is to place at the state tournament.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.