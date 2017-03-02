High school wrestling notebook: Kiski Area grapplers look to score goals, gold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area junior Noah Levett will want to finish his shots on the wrestling mat during Friday's and Saturday's WPIAL Class AAA individual championships about as well as he did on the gym floor at his high school Tuesday afternoon.

There's perhaps a higher degree of difficulty in the way Levett buried a ball in a hockey net four times with a foam stick than in the way he executes takedowns.

Floor hockey happens to serve as the preferred pressure valve of Kiski Area's wrestling team. Coach Chris Heater made sure to let his 12 remaining Cavaliers who qualified for the WPIAL championships get their share of stick time this past week.

Levett, who wrestles at 126 pounds, provided the most noticeable scoring touch in Tuesday's game. But he said several of the Cavaliers' little guys double as superb goal scorers. Off the top of his head, he mentioned senior 120-pounder Matt Siszka, senior 145-pounder Joey Blumer and senior 170-pounder Vinny Romano as others with strong offensive instincts.

Trust that such things enter the minds of the Cavaliers when they organize teams.

“Almost every day, we have to stop for arguments,” Levett said. “We do get pretty rowdy, pretty competitive pretty quickly. It's fun though.”

Blumer gave a nod to the duo he considered Kiski Area's most vaunted floor hockey tandem: The Starr brothers, senior 220-pounder Tom and junior 195-pounder Dan.

“When they're on the same team, they're hard to beat, because Tommy is the goalie, and Danny is the defender,” Blumer said. “But they're terrible when they're apart.”

Injury updates

Kiski Area junior 160-pounder Logan Pollick's season ended with an elbow injury in last Saturday's Section 1-AAA tournament, but he received encouraging news in the days that followed.

Pollick will not need surgery to repair ligaments, Heater said. The junior's physical therapy begins next week, so there's hope he'll recover in time to possibly compete in summer tournaments.

Heater said freshman 113-pounder Jared Curcio also managed to avoid surgery with the knee injury he suffered late in the PIAA team tournament.

Sweet and sour

Burrell junior 120-pounder Trent Bechtold and senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra each secured return trips to the PIAA Class AA championships in Hershey with top-five finishes in the Southwest Regional tournament last Saturday. But neither of the returnees regarded their performances as particularly satisfying.

“I was just dead that match,” Marra said of his 5-4 loss in the regional semifinals to Derry's Dom Deluca, an opponent Marra defeated twice earlier this season. “Like coach said, I wrestled sloppy. I didn't wrestle my match and everything. But I think I definitely picked it up the next two matches. I'd rather have it happen there (at regionals than states).”

Added Bechtold, who placed fifth: “I honestly feel like I had a bad performance at regionals. … I really feel like I should've been in the finals that weekend. I've just got to build off the performance I had, take it as a learning lesson. I have to go into states with the same confidence I had going into regionals, thinking I can be on the podium.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.