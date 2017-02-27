Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Four TJ wrestlers advance to WPIALs

Ray Fisher | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Four Thomas Jefferson wrestlers advanced to the championship round last week at the Section 2-AAA tournament held at Connellsville High School.

Each of the four — junior Kellen Lynch (120), sophomores Alex Weber (138) and Max Shaw (160) and senior Luke Petruzzi (182) — finished as a section runner-up.

Weber improved to 25-6 on the season, while Shaw upgraded to 21-4. Petruzzi raised his record to 19-9; Lynch went to 6-2.

Thomas Jefferson coach Michael Ladick discussed each wrestler's performance:

• “Kellen Lynch was a pleasant surprise back into the lineup after his concussion from in December. Kellen has worked incredibly hard the past three weeks, and it paid off with a second finals appearance in two years.”

• “Alex Weber is what the future of our program looks like with his hard work and conditioning. Alex gave up a takedown early in the match, but wrestled tough all the way through and will learn from the experience.”

• “Max Shaw has grown all year with us and is an incredibly intelligent wrestler. Max is in there every day working hard and getting better while learning from one of the best around, coach Jordan Moss.”

• “Luke Petruzzi personifies our ‘Dance with who brought you' mentality. Luke was focused and determined to make the section finals, and his innovative wrestling and conditioning are what helped put him there.”

TJ seniors Tyler German (145) and Dustin Lanning (220) also advanced to the third-place consolations, and both ended up in fourth place.

“Tyler wrestled his best tournament of the year for us,” Ladick said. “Tyler is starting to peak, and hopefully it will carry into this week.

“Dustin wrestled in a tough and physical weight class, and still came through as we've known him to the past two years. Dustin never quits and is ready to focus in for the WPIAL tournament.”

Lanning jumped to 24-7 overall; German went to 11-10.

Also for TJ, juniors James Mulenga (106) and Noah Lynch (126) placed sixth in their respective weight classes at the sectional tournament..

“(Assistant) coach (Bob) Ladick Sr. always says good luck is when preparation meets opportunity,” said Ladick, the Jaguars' veteran coach. “That was on display for our wrestlers last weekend, who looked fresh and prepared for the long day.”

The top five finishers in each weight class from each section qualify for the WPIAL championships to be held this weekend at Canon-McMillan.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.