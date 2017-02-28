Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

High school wrestling notebook: FR's Lee, P-T's Coy look to add to title collection
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Lovett (left) loses to Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee by fall in the Section 1-AAA wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Kiski Area High School. The win gave Lee four consecutive section titles.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy (left) wrestles Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren in the 152-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Coy won the bout by injury default. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee and Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy will look to join exclusive lists Saturday at the WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional championships Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

They look to become the next four- and three-time champions.

Lee (126 pounds) is going for his fourth title, which would make him the 27th wrestler to reach that list in the WPIAL. Coy (152) could become the 75th three-time WPIAL winner.

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale joined the three-timers club at the WPIAL Class AA championships earlier this month, and he became the 100th wrestler overall to win at least three titles (including those who won four titles).

Teasdale captured his third PIAA Southwest Regional championship at 126 pounds Saturday.

Junior high states

The Pennsylvania Junior High wrestling championships will take place Friday and Saturday at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

Burrell's Ian Oswalt is a returning finalist. He lost to Bedford's (Bishop McCort) Kaden Kassidy in the 97-pound final. Oswalt is competing at 113.

Other returning place winners include Franklin Regional's Carter Dibert, Connellsville's Mason Prinkey, Norwin's John Altieri and Hempfield's Ty Linsenbigler.

Linsenbigler, Jullian Chillinsky, Dillon Ferritti and Isiah Vanco were Area 3 champions for Hempfield.

Also winning Area 3 titles were Jeannette's Ethan Berginc; Franklin Regional's Finn Solomon and Mario Sarnic; Mt. Pleasant's Noah Gnibus and Dayton Pitzer; Greensburg Salem's Tom Pack; Latrobe's Tyler Cymmerson, Enzo Angelicchio and Logan Zitterbart; and Greensburg Central Catholic's Patrick Brewer.

New gig

Former Connellsville wrestler David Marko is now the head coach at Central Martinsburg, where he resides.

Marko, the former coach at Claysburg-Kimmel, wanted to transfer his sons to the school where he coached at taught, but was denied.

So Marko decided to coach the junior high program at Central and then became the head coach.

Building a power

Another former Connellsville and Penn State wrestler, DeWitt Driscoll, has built a wrestling power at Carrboro, N.C.

Driscoll was a PIAA champion at Connellsville in 2001 and a third-place finisher in 2000.

Carrboro won the Class AA North Carolina state title Feb. 20, and Driscoll's team crowned one state champion and had two runners-up.

The team lost the team tournament Feb. 16 to Newton-Conover, 32-28. But after the match Newton-Conover was forced to vacate its title because it used an academically ineligible wrestler. North Carolina rules, however, do not award a winner in that situation.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

