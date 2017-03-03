Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Penn Hills wrestlers reach district tournament for 2nd straight season

Andrew John | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Isaac Reid prepares to turn over Penn Hills' DeShawn Butler for a pin and his first place in the Section 1-AAA wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Kiski Area High School. The win was also Reid's 100th of his high school career.

Updated 5 minutes ago

For the second straight season, the Penn Hills wrestling program was represented by sophomore Justin Perkins and junior DeShawn Butler at the WPIAL Class AAA championships last weekend after qualifying in the Section 1-AAA tournament at Kiski Area.

Butler (21-8) qualified after finishing in second place after being pinned in 1 minute, 3 seconds by Kiski Area's Isaac Reid in the championship bout at 285 pounds.

“It happened all too fast. I got to work on some things. He's one of the top guys in my weight class so I have to find a way to beat him or beat others. I got to wrestle quicker and be able to react faster to things,” Butler said.

Butler, who was the eighth seed at the WPIAL Class AAA championships, which were contested past deadline for this edition, reached the section championship match after pinning Hempfield's Eric Alfery at 1:40 in the opening round and pinning Penn-Trafford's Josh Maglicco at 5:33 in the semifinals.

Perkins (16-3), who was the sixth seed at the WPIAL tournament, decided to drop to the 120-pound weight class instead of competing at 126 and finished in fourth place at the Section 1 tournament.

After an opening-round technical fall over Gateway's Jaired Lehman, Perkins was unable to upset Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis and lost a 4-2 decision.

Perkins worked himself into the third-place consolation match after defeating Penn-Trafford's Tony Zona, 5-0. However, Perkins lost 4-3 to Kiski Area's Matt Siszka.

“This was his first competition seeing the guys at 120. It didn't work out the way he wanted it to,” coach Jeremy Packer said. “He dropped down knowing what the competition down there would look like.”

Earlier in the season, Perkins captured 126-pound titles at the Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic and Allegheny County tournament, and Butler finished fifth at the Holiday Classic and in seventh at the county tournament.

Perkins and Butler said they believe their competition within Section 1-AAA has prepared them to be more competitive this season.

“I need to wrestle fast and aggressive. I need to wrestle the way I know I should. I need to go in there and give it my all and fight. I need to feel like no one can beat me and just everything I need to do to win,” Butler said.

“I just have to wrestle. I need to do what I do. I need to do what my coaches taught me to do. I need to do what my coaches showed me what to do. Hopefully, that will get me there.”

The top four finishers at the WPIAL Class AAA championships advance to the PIAA tournament March 9-11 in Hershey.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

