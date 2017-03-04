Kiski Area advances fives wrestlers to PIAA tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the time Kiski Area's bus left Canon-McMillan on Saturday night, several of its wrestlers had let go of their losses in the finals of the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships and begun their next round of clashes.

Apparently, few things ease the sting of silver-medal performances for the Cavaliers more than swapping punchlines.

“Usually, we just clown each other about losing,” said junior 126-pounder Noah Levett, one of three WPIAL finalists for Kiski Area. “We don't hold grudges.”

Levett, senior 145-pounder Joey Blumer and junior heavyweight Isaac Reid needed a little levity after each reached a WPIAL title bout only to lose to a frustratingly familiar foe. Blumer dropped a 9-4 decision in his championship bout to Hempfield senior Jarod Verkleeren, who also won when the two met in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament final in January and in the Section 1-AAA final Feb. 25. Levett lost to Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee for the third time this season and fifth time in two seasons. Reid endured a 5-2 setback to Canon-McMillan senior Brendan Furman, who improved to 7-1 against the Kiski Area heavyweight in the last two seasons.

“It's frustrating,” Blumer said. “Still, we're happy to help our team.”

Their performances paced Kiski Area to a first-place finish in the team standings. The achievement added to a season-long list that also includes winning the WPIAL team tournament and placing third in the PIAA.

The trio of individual finalists and sophomores Cam Connor and Darren Miller advanced to the PIAA championships, which begin Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey. Connor and Miller placed third — the top four finishers in each weight class qualified.

“I'm glad they're like that,” coach Chris Heater said of the intrasquad levity. “We don't try to deter that or stop that in any way. I appreciate that they're able to do that, because there's a lot of guys who can't do that.

“If you let (losses) weigh on you and it starts to control you, then you're going to start losing to other guys too. They know what the caliber of these (opponents) are.”

Verkleeren holds the No. 1 spot on Intermat's national ranking at 145. Lee is an all-world phenom with an undefeated record in his high school career. Intermat ranks Furman, a Cornell recruit, 20th in the country among heavyweights.

More satisfying moments emerged earlier in the day for the finalists.

Blumer won, 4-2, in the semifinals over North Allegheny senior Jake Hinkson, who won when the two met at the Powerade Christmas Tournament in December and also a season ago at the Eastern Area Invitational.

“That a huge confidence booster,” Blumer said. “I was getting to the point where I was thinking I was plateauing a little bit because I couldn't beat some of these kids. But I beat him, so I'm finally clearing hurdles and getting the confidence back that I need.”

Levett pinned each of the three opponents he met prior to Lee, including Mars junior Alex Hornfeck, who entered the semifinals with a 31-1 season record.

“Pinning my way wasn't expected,” Levett said. “I just tried to prove my ranking, I guess.”

Reid secured his second finals appearance in three seasons with a 6-5 win in the semifinals over Montour's Roman Macek, who entered the match with a 33-1 record.

For Connor and Miller, state tournament qualification served as sweet follow-ups to their freshman-season results. Both Cavaliers came up a win short of PIAA berths in 2016. But parts of their latest pushes through the WPIAL still proved bittersweet.

Miller entered the 2017 WPIAL championships as the No. 1 seed at 106 pounds and became the first favorite to fall in the tournament, as he lost his quarterfinal-round bout, 6-2, to Hampton freshman Tyler Kocak on Friday. Miller recovered with a quartet of shutout wins in the consolation bracket, including a 3-0 victory over Moon junior Frankie Bonura in the medal match.

“It was rough taking the first loss (to Kocak), but I bounced back and I realized that it's a new tournament at Hershey,” Miller said. “I felt a lot of relief when I won in the consy semis (1-0 over Latrobe's Gabe Willochell), because I knew I actually made it. Then I could just leave it all out there in the consy final.

“I wanted to place (in the PIAA) coming into the season. But then realizing where the (state) rankings were, right now, I'm shooting for the top four.”

Connor lost to Hempfield junior Luke Kemerer, his opponent in the WPIAL semifinals, for the fourth time since late December. But the Cavaliers' 138-pounder prevailed in the fourth installment of another head-to-head series when he topped Canon-McMillan junior Tim Hritsko, 3-1, to advance to the third-place match.

“I knew if I got past that match, a lot of stress would be off me,” said Connor, who topped Moon junior Nick Acuna, 2-0, to finish third. “I remembered how mad I was and disappointed in myself (last year). I changed my gameplan going into this year because, last year, I'd never lost to the kid I was wrestling (Penn-Trafford's Nick Coy in the consolation semifinals), so I kind of overlooked him a little bit. But this year, I didn't overlook anyone.”

Four other Cavaliers — senior Matt Siszka (120 pounds), freshman Jack Blumer (132), freshman Nick Delp (152) and junior Danny Starr (195) — finished a win short of qualifying for states.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.