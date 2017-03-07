A-K Valley wrestling notebook: Kiski Area's Reid to take last shot at rivals

The two opponents who refused to lose to Kiski Area junior heavyweight Isaac Reid this season will roam the Giant Center in Hershey later this week during the PIAA Class AAA individual championships.

Reid, who enters the state tournament with a 40-5 record, might need to reach the title bout to get his revenge against either Canon-McMillan senior Brendan Furman or Bethlehem Catholic senior Niko Camacho, though.

Camacho, the Northeast Region champion, and Furman, the WPIAL/Southwest Region winner, sit on the opposite side of the bracket from Reid, who placed sixth in the PIAA a season ago.

While Camacho comes back to the Giant Center after taking fourth in 2016, Furman is a first-time state qualifier. That makes Furman's history of success over Reid all the more maddening for the Kiski Area heavyweight.

Furman topped Reid, 5-2, in the WPIAL finals Saturday. That gave the Big Macs senior seven wins in their last eight meetings, which happened during this and last season. All eight of the bouts were decided by three points or fewer — three came down to one point, including Reid's lone win in the series, a 3-2 victory during a dual meet Dec. 17.

“Reid did a nice job with Furman again,” coach Chris Heater said after the WPIAL finals. “It's right there. (Reid) took a couple shots late to try and get in underneath. Furman took one shot in the whole match. If he scores on it, which he did, then all he does is push on the head like he's busy. Isaac is wrestling as hard as he can. He's frustrated with how many times he's lost a close match.”

Camacho topped Reid, 3-2, when Kiski Area met Bethlehem Catholic in the PIAA team tournament Feb. 10.

Close calls

While the Cavaliers found relief in the fact that sophomores Cam Connor and Darren Miller finished in the top four in the WPIAL to qualify for the PIAA championships after losing in the consolation semifinals or “blood round” as freshman, they still experienced the sting of witnessing close-but-not-quite-enough performances from other teammates.

Four Kiski Area wrestlers — senior 120-pounder Matt Siszka, junior 195-pounder Danny Starr and freshmen Nick Delp and Jack Blumer — each needed just one more win to qualify for states.

“Matty Siszka was so close to getting through,” Heater said of the senior, who lost his blood-round bout, 2-1. “He got cross-wristed and tilted one time, and it was the difference in the match.”

Heater considered the experiences for Starr and the freshmen instructive.

“(Waynesburg's Colin) McCracken is a tall order,” the coach said of Starr's blood-round opponent, a 2016 state placewinner. “He's got a lot of experience. And Danny is still adjusting. It's going to be valuable experience for next year, because he's probably going to be wrestling at the same weight next year.”

Heater added about Delp, a 152-pounder who lost in overtime in the consolation semifinal, and Blumer, a 132-pounder: “You hope they can get to that point, but here, it's so tough. The fact that they did that, man it's going to pay off for them next year.”

‘Four horsemen'

Burrell assistant Isaac Greeley receives credit as the man who dubbed senior 126-pounder Dillan Jeffrey “Iceman” three years ago. That moniker became known by anyone even remotely connected to the program — parents, friends, fans — but the source of the name remained a less discussed part of the lore.

The assistant apparently offered another title to remember in his typically quiet fashion earlier this season during the team postseason. It pertains to Jeffrey, a first-time state tournament qualifier, as well as three of Burrell's other four PIAA championship qualifiers — freshman 106-pounder Trent Valovchik, sophomore 113-pounder Bryan Gaul and junior 120-pounder Trent Bechtold.

“I think it was at the team WPIAL match, coach Isaac came up to me, Trent, Gaul and Trent, and he was hyping us up and stuff,” Jeffrey said. “He was like, ‘Nobody gets through you guys. You guys are like the four horsemen.' ”

Whether “The Four Horsemen” nickname will endure like “Iceman” is tough to say. There's no denying Greeley's gift for brand-building, though.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.