Wrestling

Upsets dot opening day of WPIAL wrestling
Paul Schofield | Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Moon's Frankie Bonura wrestles Greater Latrobe's Gabe Willochell, right, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Peter Klein, below, wrestles Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Tom Starr, right, wrestles Laurel Highlands' Ian Edenfield in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Derek Devine wrestles Kiski Area's Isaac Reid, above, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr, right, wrestles Connellsville's Nate Ansell in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr catches his break during a break in wrestling Connellsville's Nate Ansellin quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr, above, wrestles Connellsville's Nate Ansell in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Tim Wallace wrestles Kiski Area's Vinny Romano, below, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Peter Klein, right, wrestles Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Peter Klein wrestles Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw, left, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Tim Wallace wrestles Kiski Area's Vinny Romano in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Nick Delp, behind, wrestles Canon-McMillan's Gerrit Nijenhuis in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Nick Delp, above, wrestles Canon-McMillan's Gerrit Nijenhuis in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga, left, wrestles North Allegheny's Jake Hinksonin quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga wrestles North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Cam Coy, above, wrestles Montour's Nico Marsico in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Cam Coy, right, wrestles Montour's Nico Marsico in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga, right, wrestles North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga wrestles North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson, above, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren, right, wrestles Connellsville's Colin Franks in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren, right, wrestles Connellsville's Colin Franks in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Zach Stedeford wrestles Kiski Area's Cam Connor, right, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Zach Stedeford wrestles Kiski Area's Cam Connor, front, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wrestlers warm up before quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis, above, wrestles Hopewell's Jacob Ealy in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Matt Siszka, left, wrestles Pine Richland's Alex Salas in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Matt Siszka, below, wrestles Pine Richland's Alex Salas in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wrestlers warm up before quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jason Miller, right, wrestles Mars' Alex Hornfeck in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis, right, wrestles Hopewell's Jacob Ealy in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Seneca Valley's Jason Geyer, front, wrestles Hampton's Tyler Kocakin quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee is declared the winner after his match against Peters Township's Coltin Jezioro in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wrestlers warm up before quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wrestlers warm up before quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Mason Franks wrestles Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho, left, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Moon's Frankie Bonura reacts after his loss to Greater Latrobe's Gabe Willochell in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jason Miller, right, wrestles Mars' Alex Hornfeck in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wrestlers warm up before quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Mason Franks, front, wrestles Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe's Brady Sherback, front, wrestles Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wrestlers warm up before quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Connellsville's Mason Franks wrestles Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho, left, in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jason Miller, below, wrestles Mars' Alex Hornfeck in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Nick Coy, right, wrestles Canon-McMillan's Matt Oblock in quarterfinals of the 2017 WPIAL AAA Championships on Friday at Canon-McMillan.

Latrobe freshman Gabe Willochell and Moon junior Franklin Bonura wrestled three times over the past two years, with Bonura, third-seeded at 106 pounds, winning twice.

So when the two faced off in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championships Friday at Canon-McMillan, you guessed it. It was Willochell's time to win.

Willochell used a takedown in overtime to defeat Bonura, 13-11, rallying from an 11-6 deficit in the third period. Willochell was able to secure a takedown and a three-point nearfall to tie the match after nearly getting pinned in the third period.

He fought back and took it to a tiring Bonura, who laid on the mat with his hands on his head after the loss.

“I had more gas in the tank than he did,” Willochell said. “I felt him getting tired in the third period, and I knew I had to stay after him.”

Willochell (27-9) will face No. 2-seeded Shaler sophomore Ryan Sullivan in the semifinals at noon Saturday.

Willochell and Bonura met in junior high then twice last summer while competing in the Super 32 qualifier.

“It's great that I'm in the semifinals, but I still need another win to reach the finals,” Willochell said. “I know my opponent is quick on his feet. We used to be practice partners at club.”

Willochell wasn't the only wrestler to pull off an upset of a seeded wrestler during Day 1.

Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller, the top seed at 106, lost to Hampton freshman Tyler Kocak, 6-2. Moon junior Nick Acuna toppled the second seed at 138, Pine-Richland senior Garrett Burnham, 5-3.

There were six fourth seeds knocked off, including Albert Gallatin junior heavyweight Corey Dodson, who was stunned in the first round by Waynesburg senior Tim Swiger, the only preliminary-round wrestler to win in the opening round.

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee and Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy continued their quests toward history.

Lee (30-0) recorded to first-period pins as he tries to become the 27th four-time WPIAL champion, and Coy (32-0) moved closer to becoming the 75th three-time winner with two first-period falls.

Kiski Area advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals and leads to team standings with 77.5 points. Hempfield and Penn-Trafford were among the six teams to advance four wrestlers. There are 32 schools represented in the semifinals.

Hempfield wrestlers to advance were sophomore Kyle Burkholder (113), senior Vincent Distefanis (120), junior Luke Kemerer (138) and senior Jarod Verkleeren (145).

Distefanis (29-3) needed to keep his cool when Hopewell sophomore Jacob Ealy surprised with a tight-waist tilt for a three-point nearfall. The next time Ealy attempted the same move Distefanis caught him and got a reversal and a three-point nearfall on his way to a 14-8 victory.

“I wasn't expecting that from him,” Distefanis said, who will face Franklin Regional sophomore Colton Camacho in the semifinals. “I just remained calm. I took him down three times in the first period, so I knew I just had to wrestle smart.”

The four Penn-Trafford wrestles to advance were the Coys (Nick and Cam), Job Chishko and Matt McGillick. All four are returning PIAA qualifiers.

Nick Coy defeated Canon-McMillan's Matt Oblock, 2-1, at 126 by receiving a penalty point in the sudden-victory period. His brother, Cam, had two first-period falls.

Greensburg Salem seniors Alec Shaw (170) and Teegan Hahn (182) advanced to the semifinals with two wins, and Norwin freshman Kurtis Phipps advanced at 106.

The consolation finals are slated for 5:30 p.m. and finals at 7. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state finals in Hershey on March 9-11.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

