Norwin freshman Phipps captures WPIAL wrestling title

For the second straight season, Norwin has a WPIAL wrestling champion.

Freshman Kurtis Phipps had a strong showing at 106 pounds at the PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional last week to become the 15th Knights wrestler to win a WPIAL title.

“He has such a tough mentality,” Norwin coach Brandon Miller said. “He had a setback against (Kiski Area's) Darren Miller in the Section 1 finals last week. But he bounced back. He stepped it up and finished well on his shots.”

The title didn't come easy though. Phipps used a takedown on Shaler's Ryan Sullivan (36-3) for a 3-1 win in overtime to win the 106-pound title.

“He really pushed the pace,” Miller said. “Sullivan is a tough opponent who has been ranked in the state most of the year. Once it was 1-1 and with three minutes left on their feet, we knew we had it. Kurtis was very aggressive. We knew if he kept firing off shots, he would finish one.

“He has worked so hard this year. The fruits of his labor are coming to fruition.”

Older brother Drew, now at Bucknell, won the 195-pound title last season.

Phipps (33-3) topped Canon-McMillan freshman Jaboc Gardner, 9-1, for a major decision and Seneca Valley sophomore Jason Geyer, 4-0, en route to the semifinals.

There he topped Hampton freshman Tyler Kocak, 2-1, to reach the championship match.

“It shows all the hard work I've put in during the past year,” Phipps said. “My hard work paid off in the win because I kept after him.”

The PIAA tournament will have plenty of competition for Phipps. Some of the other contenders include Downingtown West junior Doug Zapf (41-2), DuBois freshman Trenton Donahue (36-2), Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller (41-3) and Manheim Central freshman Will Betancourt (33-2).

“We just want him to take one match at a time,” Brandon Miller said. “We know his goal is to win a gold medal. Whether that is this year or not, he is going to battle in every match.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he has a gold medal around his neck by the end of the weekend.”

While none of the other six Norwin wrestlers at the WPIAL tournament were able to advance, Miller was pleased with their performance.

“We came out of one of the toughest sections,” Miller said. “We had nine guys go to the section tournament, and seven moved on to the WPIAL tournament. We had some tough draws there, and it didn't go as we would have liked.

“But it showed us the goal is no longer to just get to the WPIAL tournament. It is now to get to the state tournament. We want to continue with that philosophy.”

Miller feels the future is bright for the Norwin program. With the team returning five WPIAL qualifiers from this season — along with another two WPIAL qualifiers from 2016 who have been battling injuries — the Knights will look for more success as a team next season.

“All three of our freshmen went to WPIALs and at least won a match there,” Miller said. “That is big. We have already have had guys on the team asking us when we are going to start our offseason stuff.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.