Wrestling

Plum wrestlers cap season at WPIALs

Alec Italiano | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Plum wrestling ended the team portion of the season by winning twice as many matches as last year.

And though the individual season ended Saturday with the Mustangs' three WPIAL qualifiers failing to qualify for state tournament, coach Steve Stremple was pleased with his athletes' progress.

“It's the WPIAL championships; there is no easy matches, no easy road,” Stremple said. “Some kids made some big improvements this year and will be looking forward to next year. Overall, I'm pretty happy. It would have been nice to have a state qualifier or two, but I think the guys really stepped up. They really busted their butts, and we have some real competitive kids who don't like to lose.”

Freshman Gavin James (113 pounds), who missed almost half the season because injury, started the WPIAL tournament strong by winning his first match 5-0. But then he ran into Louis Newell from Seneca Valley, who ended up second.

“His bracket was loaded, and he had a tough situation,” Stremple said. “He knew who he was wrestling and maybe the nerves of wrestling someone that accomplished got to him a little bit. I talked to him about setting goals for next year and improving on what needs improving. We are looking for some big things from him the next three years.”

James then dropped a 5-0 decision in the first consolation round.

Seniors Dom Davido (145) and Keyshawn Smith (195) both also won their first matches of the two-day tournament, but similar to their teammate James, both faced stiff competition from that point on.

“Dom's quarterfinal match he had a tough kid, very solid wrestler,” Stremple said. “He was winning 1-0 with about 20 seconds left, and he got taken down and couldn't get his escapes — just couldn't get his offense going in that match and lost it right at the end there.”

Smith faced Jake Woodley from North Allegheny, who is ranked No. 1 in the country for his weight class.

The reigning state champion would have been a tough match for anyone, but Stremple said Smith didn't let that get the better of him.

“Keyshawn went out there and wrestled hard,” Stremple said. “He attacked him, he went after him, and he didn't sit back and say I'm going to lose this match because (Woodley) is the best kid in the country like a lot of kids do. He came off the mat and said he gave it all, and I can't ask more from the kid.”

Davido fell 2-1 in the second consolation round, and Smith fell 8-1 in the third consolation round.

It is undeniable how strong the WPIAL is when it comes to wrestling. At last year's state tournament, WPIAL wrestlers took home five of the championships' 14 weight classes, with many more finishing in the top eight for their respective divisions.

“This is the area to be in (for wrestling),” Stremple said. “There are some pretty good kids in the central part of the state, and out east there are a handful, but the kids in this area are top notch. There are a couple of weight classes where there could have been a kid who placed at the state but couldn't get top four in the WPIALs. It's probably the toughest district in the state overall; it's a meat grinder in there.”

Overall, Stremple was happy with how his squad wrestled this year given all the injuries and setbacks the team had to endure.

“I think we had a really good season,” he said. “We saw ourselves some good competition this year and went out after everyone.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

