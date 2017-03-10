Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Burrell's Marra certain to medal at states
Bill West | Friday, March 10, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Saegertown's Cody Mulligan in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.

HERSHEY — Burrell senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra understood his best shot at a PIAA Class AA individual title involved a lot of shooting — as in attacking the legs of his opponents.

When Marra abandoned that plan, his chance to claim gold went away, too.

The senior finished the first half of his Friday at the Giant Center with mixed feelings, as he guaranteed himself a state medal with a pinfall win in the third round of the consolation bracket. He'll wrestle around 8 p.m. Friday with the hopes of moving closer to a third-place finish.

But Marra entered the PIAA tournament with his sights set on a championship. He intended to follow Damon Greenwald, Al Beattie, Steve Edwards and Dakota DesLauriers as Burrell's fifth state champ in as many years. That dream faded after he lost, 3-1, to Saegertown junior Cody Mulligan in the quarterfinals.

“I was trying to win that match, but I'm still not confident with my shots, so I was wrestling how I usually wrestle,” Marra said. “I've just got to let it go and think of the rest of my matches.”

No other Burrell wrestlers remain in contention at the state tournament. Junior 120-pounder Trent Bechtold lost, 5-1, in a third-round consolation bout. Sophomore 113-pounder Bryan Gaul and freshman 106-pounder Trent Valovchik came up short in their first matches of the day.

That leaves Burrell's coaches with plenty of energy and attention to devote to Marra, who anticipates a heaping helping of reminders to shoot before and during his fourth-round consolation bout against Troy senior Zach Zimmerman.

“He's a little hesitant on his feet, but senior year, you've got to let it go now,” coach Josh Shields said. “To beat the kids at this level, you've got to score takedowns. You can't just ride guys and escape.”

Shields often touts Marra's speed and athleticism for his size. The senior wants to trust in that faith, but he finds himself resistant at times.

He found sufficient offense in his consolation bout against Honesdale senior Alec Dragos after he fell behind, 3-0, early in the second period. Marra scored a pair of takedowns to tie it at 4 through two periods. Then he used another takedown midway through the third period to set up his pin.

“I don't always finish on my shots, and it scares me,” Marra said. “(Shield's confidence) definitely helps me believe, but I know where I struggle with my shots. It's not getting in. It's once I get in and then try cutting off (at the legs). Usually my feet stop at that point, and you're supposed to drive them (down) the whole way.”

Bechtold's 2-2 record in the tournament improved upon his winless appearance in Hershey as a sophomore.

Gaul and Valovchik, both first-timers in the PIAA individual championships, viewed their debuts as instructive. They aspired to achieve more — particularly Valovchik, who ripped through the WPIAL championships with relative ease.

“This year was pretty awesome,” said Valovchik, who lost his final PIAA bout on a defensive pin. “I think I've got to work on top. I've been doing pretty good this year at riding people. But getting high on legs, that obviously cost me in my last match.”

A 3-1 loss eliminated Gaul, who fell one win short of qualifying for the PIAA tournament as a freshman.

“It was a confidence booster, but I just thought I could've wrestled better here,” Gaul said. “I think I could've been in better shape. I think my offense could've been better. I wasn't attacking enough.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

