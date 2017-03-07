High school wrestling notebook: P-T's Coy vows to be better in Hershey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy knows if he's going to win a third PIAA Class AAA wrestling championship Saturday, then he must wrestle better than he did in his WPIAL championship bout.

Coy defeated Canon-McMillan freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis, 5-2.

“I had too many negative things running through my head,” Coy said. “He's a freshman sensation and wrestling in his home gym. I just didn't wrestle my style.”

Coy (34-0) vowed to be better this weekend when he wrestles the winner of a preliminary-round bout between Easton senior Hayden Keleher (25-10) and Chambersburg junior Drake Brenize (31-10).

“I'm confident I wrestle better,” Coy said. “Last year I had a great WPIAL tournament and didn't wrestle as well at states. I hope that changes around, and I dominate everyone this year. I won't doubt that I face Gerrit in the finals.”

The PIAA Class AA championships begin 9 a.m. and the Class AAA tournament starts at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee and Coy are the only returning champions from the WPIAL.

Star of the show

PA Power wrestling has produced a 1-hour, 1-minute documentary about Lee, chronicling his journey to a third straight world championship.

To view a trailer, visit papowerwrestling.com.

Vance, Dibert win titles

Hempfield heavyweight Isaiah Vance and Franklin Regional's Carter Dibert (82 pounds) captured Pennsylvania Junior High titles Sunday at the Cambria County War Memorial.

Vance won all of his bouts by pin, including an overtime fall of Erie Cathedral Prep's Kareem Carson Jr. Dibert won 14-3 over Dover's Mason Leiphart.

Hempfield's Ty Linsenbigler finished second at 124 and Dillon Ferritti was fifth at 187.

Jeannette's Ethan Berginc ended up seventh at 87, Latrobe's Tyler Cymmerman was fifth at 107, Franklin Regional's Finn Solomon was seventh at 92 and Mt. Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer placed fifth at 157.

Other Western Pennsylvania wrestlers to win titles were: Hampton's Justin Hart at 167, Pine-Richland's Cole Spencer at 147, South Park's Joe Fischer at 88 and Hopewell's Conner Redinger at 92. Hart defeated Apollo-Ridge's Logan Harmon, 5-1.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.