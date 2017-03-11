Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Burrell's Marra finds silver lining in seventh-place PIAA finish
Bill West | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

HERSHEY — After he locked up a seventh-place finish in PIAA Class AA with a 5-2 win Saturday in the medal match, Burrell senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra stood on the Giant Center floor and watched as Saegertown junior Cody Mulligan wrapped up a 6-0 victory in the weight class' championship bout two mats over.

That Mulligan only topped Marra in the quarterfinals by a 3-1 margin, his smallest of the tournament, became a source of solace.

"If we wrestled that whole bracket again, it could've been completely different," said Marra, a first-time state medalist who finished his season with a 32-11 record. "Mulligan was probably the best one out of all of us, and every other placewinner could've been completely different."

Marra surprised himself with a new source of offense in his medal match — the tilt. He used it to score a two-point nearfall in the second period and never looked back against Meyersdale senior Christian Hutzell.

"I said to him, 'It's never too late to try some new things,' " coach Josh Shields said. "It's the last time wrestling in a Burrell singlet, you let it go out there. Have some fun…

"He's the only guy I can think of in my entire time coaching that has never been pinned once in his entire career. That is phenomenal, especially when you look at us going to Powerade, King of the Mountain, the state duals. That just goes to show the type of person he is. … If someone asked me one word to describe Anthony, he's a gamer. There's nothing he loves more than this, than wrestling in front of crowds in big situations."

The PIAA Class AAA championship bouts and medal matches begin at 7 p.m. Kiski Area junior heavyweight Isaac Reid will vie for a state title. Sophomore 106-pounder Darren Miller will go for third place, and junior 126-pounder Noah Levett will wrestle for fifth.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.