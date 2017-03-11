Burrell's Marra finds silver lining in seventh-place PIAA finish

HERSHEY — After he locked up a seventh-place finish in PIAA Class AA with a 5-2 win Saturday in the medal match, Burrell senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra stood on the Giant Center floor and watched as Saegertown junior Cody Mulligan wrapped up a 6-0 victory in the weight class' championship bout two mats over.

That Mulligan only topped Marra in the quarterfinals by a 3-1 margin, his smallest of the tournament, became a source of solace.

"If we wrestled that whole bracket again, it could've been completely different," said Marra, a first-time state medalist who finished his season with a 32-11 record. "Mulligan was probably the best one out of all of us, and every other placewinner could've been completely different."

@BurrellWrestlin 's Anthony Marra, a first-time state medalist, talks about taking 7th in PIAA Class AA at 182 pounds. pic.twitter.com/nEnS3vSl7t — Bill West (@BWest_Trib) March 11, 2017

Marra surprised himself with a new source of offense in his medal match — the tilt. He used it to score a two-point nearfall in the second period and never looked back against Meyersdale senior Christian Hutzell.

"I said to him, 'It's never too late to try some new things,' " coach Josh Shields said. "It's the last time wrestling in a Burrell singlet, you let it go out there. Have some fun…

"He's the only guy I can think of in my entire time coaching that has never been pinned once in his entire career. That is phenomenal, especially when you look at us going to Powerade, King of the Mountain, the state duals. That just goes to show the type of person he is. … If someone asked me one word to describe Anthony, he's a gamer. There's nothing he loves more than this, than wrestling in front of crowds in big situations."

The PIAA Class AAA championship bouts and medal matches begin at 7 p.m. Kiski Area junior heavyweight Isaac Reid will vie for a state title. Sophomore 106-pounder Darren Miller will go for third place, and junior 126-pounder Noah Levett will wrestle for fifth.

