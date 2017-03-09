Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Penn-Trafford teammates advance at PIAA Class AAA tournament
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Matt McGillick wrestles Spring Ford's Chase Smith during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy beat Easton's Hayden Keleher during first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up before the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up before the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jake Woodley wrestles Shippensburg's Cole Forrester in the 195-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Luke Kemerer wrestles Parkland's Zach Ortman in the 138-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Job Chishko wrestles Turkhannock Area's Tommy Traver in the 132-lb bout during the preliminaries of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills' Sam Hillegas wrestles Beth Catholic's Kenny Herrmann in the 113-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps wrestles Penncrest's Dayton DelViscio during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett wrestles McDowell's Jeffrey Boyd in the 126-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills' Sam Hillegas prepares to wrestle Beth Catholic's Kenny Herrmann in the 113-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Luke Kemerer wrestles Parkland's Zach Ortman in the 138-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder wrestles Spring Ford's Brandon Meredith during the preliminaries of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder wrestles Spring Ford's Brandon Meredith during the preliminaries of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seen through the legs of a referee, Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder wrestles Spring Ford's Brandon Meredith during the preliminaries of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho wrestles Stroudsburg's Patrick Noonan in the 120-lb bout during the preliminaries of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Council Rock North's Luke Lucerne during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Council Rock North's Luke Lucerne during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho wrestles New Oxford's Zurich Storm in the 120-lb bout during the preliminaries of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller prepares to wrestle Council Rock North's Luke Lucerne during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw and Teegan Hahn prepare before the preliminaries and first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Joey Blumer wrestles Cumberland Valley's Cal Reichart in the 145-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw wrestles Cathedral Prep's Luigi Yates during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw wrestles Cathedral Prep's Luigi Yates during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn wrestles Coatesville's Sean McBride in the 182-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn wrestles Coatesville's Sean McBride in the 182-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Joey Blumer is congratulated after beating Cumberland Valley's Cal Reichart in the 145-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw wrestles Cathedral Prep's Luigi Yates during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren wrestles Owen J. Roberts' Daniel Mancini during first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy wrestles Easton's Hayden Keleher during first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Easton's Jonathon Miers during the first round of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Easton's Jonathon Miers during the first round of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Southern Cambria's Cade Linn tangles up with Carlynton's Logan Witwicki as the official motions for two points in Linn's favor in the 152-lb consolation round of the PIAA Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at Center Ice Arena in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A wrestler stretches during the preliminaries and first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Colliding into the hockey boards, Somerset's Austin Hemminger wrestles Mechanicsburg's Brayden Wills in the 152-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Owen J. Roberts' Ryan Resnick defeats North Allegheny's Eric Hong in the 160-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Somerset's Austin Hemminger wrestles Mechanicsburg's Brayden Wills in the 152-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Cam Connor wrestles Conestoga's Eric Hutchinson in the 138-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Owen J. Roberts' Ryan Resnick reacts after defeating North Allegheny's Eric Hong in the 160-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Somerset's Austin Hemminger wrestles Mechanicsburg's Brayden Wills in the 152-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.

HERSHEY — Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy wasn't pleased with the way he wrestled at the WPIAL Class AAA championships last weekend.

So the two-time PIAA champion changed his approach for the PIAA tournament, which began Thursday at Giant Center.

“I've changed my attitude,” Coy said. “I'm not really focusing on winning. I'm just trying to be the best. The rest will take care of itself.”

Coy (35-0) pinned his first-round opponent, Easton senior Hayden Keleher, in 2 minutes, 19 seconds at 152 pounds. He will face General McLane senior Owen Watkins (32-5) in the quarterfinals, which begin at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Coy said the bout lasted a little longer because he wanted the pin.

“We want to beat Hempfield in the team standings. That's why I went for the pin,” Coy told Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine in the hallway at the arena. “I'm just trying to have fun and smile a lot.”

Also advancing to the quarterfinals was his teammate, Matt McGillick, who opened with an impressive 15-4 major decision win against Spring Ford sophomore Chase Smith at 182. McGillick (27-9) will face Chambersburg senior Drew Peck (32-4) in the quarterfinal.

McGillick, who lost in the first round last year, said being calm and more confident played a big role in his win.

“I got that first takedown and I kept rolling,” he said. “Knowing what to expect really helped. Hopefully, I wrestle my style in the quarters. That kid placed here last year, and I lost in the blood round.”

The other two Penn-Trafford wrestlers at the tournament dropped into the consolation round. Junior Job Chishko (132) won his preliminary-round match and then lost to Council Rock South senior Zack Trampe, 9-2.

Sophomore Nick Coy dropped a heart-breaker in the preliminary round and then was eliminated in the consolation round.

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee (33-0) opened his quest of being a four-time undefeated PIAA champion with a 57-second pin of Easton freshman Jonathan Miers at 126 pounds. Lee will face Harry S. Truman sophomore Gunnar Fuss in the quarterfinals.

Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said Lee is focused on his task and won't be talking to reporters until Saturday.

Hempfield seniors Vincent Distefanis (120) and Jared Verkleeren (145) opened the tournament with wins. Distefanis (32-3) defeated West Chester Henderson senior Jacob Reid, 9-3. He'll face Liberty senior Luke Werner (34-5).

“I know it will be a battle,” Distefanis said. “He's a pretty tough wrestler, and I'm looking forward to the match.”

Verkleeren (27-1) breezed to a 15-2 victory. He'll face Bald Eagle Area freshman Gage McClenahan (31-5).

“I know he's a former PJW champion,” Verkleeren said. “I'll just try to focus on what I do well and be physical with him.”

Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder (113) and Luke Kemerer (138) dropped into the consolation round with losses. Burkholder was eliminated, and Kemerer is still alive for a medal.

Belle Vernon (Brock Godzin, Zach Hartman and Billy Korber) and Kiski Area (Noah Levett, Joey Blumer and Isaac Reid) advanced three wrestlers in the winners' bracket. Also advancing in the winners' bracket were Norwin freshman Kurtis Phipps (106) and Greensburg Salem senior Alec Shaw (170).

The WPIAL advanced 27 wrestlers in the winner's bracket, including North Allegheny senior Jake Woodley (195), a returning PIAA champion, Bethel Park senior Nino Bonaccorsi (182), Albert Gallatin junior Tim Wallace (170) and Laurel Highlands junior Ian Edenfield (220).

A surprise loser in the opening round was North Allegheny senior Eric Hong, who was beaten by Owen J. Roberts senior Ryan Resnick, 7-3, at 160. It was his first loss of the season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

