Wrestling

Norwin's Phipps rebounds from controversial loss at PIAA tournament
Paul Schofield | Friday, March 10, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps wrestles Nazareth's Andrew Cerniglia in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps prepares to wrestle Nazareth's Andrew Cerniglia in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps reacts after losing to Nazareth's Andrew Cerniglia in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps wrestles Nazareth's Andrew Cerniglia in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps reacts after losing to Nazareth's Andrew Cerniglia in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Solanco's AJ Wilson is consoled by his coach after losing to Mt. Lebanon's Luke Stout in the 152-lb during the consolations of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Solanco's AJ Wilson is consoled by his coach after losing to Mt. Lebanon's Luke Stout in the 152-lb during the consolations of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Solanco's AJ Wilson is consoled by his coach after losing to Mt. Lebanon's Luke Stout in the 152-lb during the consolations of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A wrestler lays dejected after losing in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Luke Kemerer wrestles Garden Spot's Gary Clark in the 138-lb bout during the consolations of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Isaac Reid wrestles Cathedral Prep's Kawaun DeBoe during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps listens to the national anthem before wrestling Nazareth's Andrew Cerniglia in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren warms up during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Matt McGillick wrestles Drew Chambersburg's Peck in the 182-lb during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren warms up during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw wrestles Bethlehem Catholic's Michael Lanriola in the 170-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Luke Kemerer wrestles Garden Spot's Gary Clark in the 138-lb bout during the consolations of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren warms up during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Joey Blumer reacts after losing to Bellefont's Brock Port in the 145-lb during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren wrestles Bald Eagle's Gage McClenahan in the 145-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Joey Blumer wrestles Bellefont's Brock Port in the 145-lb during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Joey Blumer reacts after losing to Bellefont's Brock Port in the 145-lb during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren wrestles Bald Eagle's Gage McClenahan in the 145-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis wrestles Liberty's Luke Warner in the 120-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski's Joey Blumer wrestles Bellefont's Brock Port in the 145-lb during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A wrestler sits dejected during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up in his trademark pajama bottoms before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee laughs with coaches and dad before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee watches the coin toss while wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up with coach Sill before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up with Colton Camacho before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee warms up with coach Sill before wrestling Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn wrestles Liberty's Damen Moyer during the 182-lb consolation of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn wrestles Liberty's Damen Moyer during the 182-lb consolation of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Liberty's Damen Moyer reacts after he pinned Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn during the 182-lb consolation of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Liberty's Damen Moyer reacts after he pinned Greensburg Salem's Teegan Hahn during the 182-lb consolation of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.

HERSHEY — It seems every year a controversial call costs a wrestler a win at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships. Just ask Kurtis Phipps, the latest victim.

Norwin coach Brandon Miller and Phipps felt the talented freshman should have been awarded more points in his 6-4 quarterfinal-round loss to Nazareth freshman Andrew Cerniglia at 106 pounds Friday at the Giant Center.

“I felt he had a reversal at the end of the first period and two nearfall points in the second period,” Miller said. “The official said he didn't have a full two-count and I thought he did. He told me he had a one-and-one half and one-and-three quarters swipes, but not two. I disagree.”

After the loss Phipps ran off arena floor to regroup. And regroup he did, coming back in the consolation round for a 3-1 victory Pottsville sophomore Nick Onea to stay in contention for a medal.

“I felt I could have had more points, but it was my mistake to let it up to the ref,” Phipps said. “I made some major mistakes to give him points.

“I still have three years left to get the gold. Now I just want to climb up the podium.”

Phipps said he'll learn from his mistakes, and bouncing back to win in the consolation round will boost his confidence.

He wasn't the only WPIAL wrestler to lose under questionable circumstances. Belle Vernon junior Zach Hartman dropped a 4-3 decision to Pennridge junior Josh Stillings at 160 when he gave up a late reversal after the official called a stalemate with 14 seconds left.

The officials had no bearing in stopping the pursuit for state titles by Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee, Hempfield senior Jarod Verkleeren and Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy.

Lee (34-0) rolled to a 15-0 technical fall win over Harry S. Truman sophomore Gunnar Fuss. Lee, who is going after his fourth PIAA title, accumulated 10 nearfall points in the 126-pound match. He'll face Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Ryan Anderson (29-3) in the semifinals, which start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The finals are slated for 7 p.m.

Kiski Area junior Noah Levett (40-7) will face returning runner-up Evan DeSanto of Exeter Township in the other semifinal. Lee pinned Levett last week and earned a technical fall over DeSanto in the 2016 final.

Verkleeren (28-1) beat Bald Eagle freshman Gage McClenahan, 18-5, in his 145-pound match. Verkleeren did what he planned, he got physical with the freshman.

He'll face Nazareth senior Brock Wilson (39-6) in the semifinals.

“He broke that kid,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “He wrestled well. He seems to be wrestling with a chip on his shoulder after not being able to wrestle last year.”

Verkleeren, who attended Belle Vernon, was not permitted to compete or wrestle-off at a higher weight after weighing in too heavy at the 2016 PIAA team championships.

Coy (36-0) quickly pounced on General McLane senior Owen Watkins, locked in a cradle and pinned him in 1:11.

Coy, who is pursuing his third PIAA title, faces North Penn senior Colin Shannon (39-4) in the 152-pound semifinals.

Belle Vernon (Brock Godzin at 152 and Billy Korber at 220) and Kiski Area (Levett and Isaac Reid at 285) each had two wrestlers advance to the semifinals.

The WPIAL had 17 wrestlers advance to the semifinals, including Albert Gallatin junior Tim Wallace at 170 and Laurel Highlands junior Ian Edenfield at 220. Edenfield is the first LH wrestler to earn a state medal.

There also are 17 wrestlers from the WPIAL that will earn medals in the consolation round, including Hempfield senior Vincent Distefanis (120) and junior Luke Kemerer (138), Greensburg Salem senior Alex Shaw (170) and Penn-Trafford senior Matt McGillick (182).

Distefanis, Shaw, McGillick and Kiski Area's Joey Blumer fell in the quarterfinals.

All but Blumer and Hartman were able to win in the blood round.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

