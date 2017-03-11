Spencer Lee, 10 others from WPIAL reach PIAA Class AAA finals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HERSHEY — A pair of all-WPIAL finals and a trio of wrestlers in position to add to their PIAA title collections will garner top billing when the finals of the Class AAA state individual wrestling championships commence at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Giant Center.

Franklin Regional senior 126-pounder Spencer Lee needs one more win to finish his high school career with a 145-0 record and four PIAA titles. He'd become the sixth wrestler in state history — and just the third in the last 50-plus years — to go undefeated on the way to four championships. Standing in Lee's way is Exeter Township senior Austin DeSanto, who has a 52-0 record this season.

Penn-Trafford senior 152-pounder Cam Coy will go for his third PIAA title, and North Allegheny senior 195-pounder Jake Woodley will try to claim his second.

The titles in the 113-pound and 285-pound weight classes are certain to come back to Southwestern Pennsylvania. Seneca Valley junior Louis Newell and North Hills freshman Sam Hillegas will clash for the championship at 113, while Canon-McMillan senior Brendan Furman and Kiski Area junior Isaac Reid will square off in the heavyweight final.

A total of 11 WPIAL wrestlers reached the PIAA Class AAA final. The others are Shaler's Ryan Sullivan (106 pounds), Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren (145), Bethel Park's Nino Bonaccorsi (182) and Laurel Highlands' Ian Edenfield (220).

There are 34 Class AAA medalists from the WPIAL. Third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts also will begin at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class AA championship and medal matches start at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.