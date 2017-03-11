Lee beaten at buzzer in PIAA Class AAA 126-pound wrestling final

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HERSHEY — Exeter Township senior Evan DeSanto did the unthinkable Saturday: He defeated Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee.

Or did he?

DeSanto was awarded a takedown at the buzzer, even though the clock showed 0:00 on TV replay as the two rolled to the mat at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships. The large crowd at Giant Center was stunned and roared when DeSanto was awarded the 6-5 win.

DeSanto's victory over Lee in the 126-pound final denied Lee a fourth PIAA title. It was the first loss of his high school career, leaving him at 144-1, 35-1 this season.

Lee defeated DeSanto by a technical fall in the 2016 final, but DeSanto who wrestled at 132 decided he wanted another shot at Lee, who was wrestling with a tear of his right anterior crucial ligament for the past month.

“I've been preparing for this match since last year's final,” DeSanto said. “We didn't game plan much. We worked on bottom a lot. We knew he was good on top with his bars and running the half.

“I didn't want to be on the bottom, and I was really scared when he took me down with 40 seconds left in the second. I thought he was going to rip my arm off.”

DeSanto said he could tell Lee wasn't 100 percent.

“I have great respect for him for wrestling,” DeSanto said. “He's a world champion for a reason. Coming to states with a torn ACL is incredible.”

DeSanto didn't realize that he took Lee down three times in the third period.

“I never expected to take him down,” DeSanto said. “When I was awarded the win, everything went blank.”

Lee grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period with a takedown. In the third period, DeSanto let him up and trailed 3-0.

DeSanto got his first takedown with 1 minute, 10 seconds left. After letting Lee loose, he tied the match with a takedown with 30 seconds left. DeSanto immediately let him go and worked for the winning takedown, which was discussed by the officials before they raised DeSanto's hand.

Lee did not want to be interviewed, but he did indicate he was having surgery soon. He hadn't lost since he was in eighth grade.

Larry Lee, Spencer's dad, said his son didn't want to end the season in the medical office. He had an MRI three weeks ago and was cleared to wrestle by Dr. James Bradley of Pittsburgh.

“Spencer hasn't practiced on the mat for three weeks,” Larry Lee said. “We let the injury calm down and were hoping to get him through. We were fortunate to get him through the WPIAL. We hoped he had enough to finish his run.”

Lee was trying to become the 13th wrestler in the state to become a four-time champion and only the fifth wrestler to go undefeated and untied.

The others are Clearfield's Jerry Maurey (1947-50), Lock Haven's Mike Johnson (1958-61), Jefferson-Morgan's Cary Kolat (1989-92) and Kennard Dale's Chance Marsteller (2011-14). Waynesburg's Jim Conklin (1940-43) was undefeated, but he had a tie as a freshman.

But Lee had to settle for being a three-time champion.

Lee has always had high expectations of himself.

When he transferred to Franklin Regional from Saegertown before his freshman year, he was ranked the No. 10-ranked eighth-grader in the country. He was considered the next Kolat.

He lived up to those expectations until Saturday. He is a three-time world champion and a four-time WPIAL champion.

During an interview at the 2014 Ironman Tournament, Lee said he wanted to become a four-time undefeated PIAA champion.

“He's always had high goals: world champion, PIAA champion and future Olympic champion,” said former Franklin Regional coach Eric Mausser, who coached Lee the previous three years before taking a principal position at Mercer. “It's all part of the process of getting those goals.”

Lee defeated Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Ryan Anderson, 6-0, in the semifinals. He wasn't pleased with his performance. Anderson told his coaches he was happy not to get majored by Lee.

Anderson didn't do much wrestle defensively except wrestle freestyle by lying on the mat. He didn't take a single shot.

Mausser said he wasn't worried.

“He's hard on himself,” Mausser said. “He likes when kids wrestle and come after him. He expects to dominate everyone. He's a perfectionist.”

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale, who is on a similar path as Lee, said, “If Spencer is on his A-game, there should be nobody coming within a tech of him.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.