Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Kiski Area's first day at PIAAs brings calm, confidence
Bill West | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Joey Blumer is congratulated after beating Cumberland Valley's Cal Reichart in the 145-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett wrestles McDowell's Jeffrey Boyd in the 126-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Council Rock North's Luke Lucerne during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller wrestles Council Rock North's Luke Lucerne during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller prepares to wrestle Council Rock North's Luke Lucerne during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Joey Blumer wrestles Cumberland Valley's Cal Reichart in the 145-lb bout during the first round of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.

Updated 3 minutes ago

HERSHEY — About a minute after he finished up his 8-0 win in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA individual championships Thursday at the Giant Center, Kiski Area junior heavyweight Isaac Reid strolled to the far end of the arena floor to catch a glimpse of the bout that determined his quarterfinal-round opponent.

Reid sipped some water. He slowly rocked from leg to leg. He spoke only a few words and breathed easy.

Moments of peace proved elusive for Reid at the state tournament a season ago — his very first bout as a sophomore went to the ultimate tiebreaker phase of overtime before he won 2-1. So he embraced the relative relaxation that came with his latest stop in Hershey.

A calm actually settled over several of the Cavaliers during the first day of the PIAA championships. Reid, junior 126-pounder Noah Levett and senior 145-pounder Joey Blumer — all seeking their second individual state medals — advanced to the quarterfinals with convincing wins. They combined to outscore their first-round opponents 18-2.

“I wasn't going hog-wild,” said Reid, Kiski Area's most dominant first-round winner. “Just trying to attack. If that was a team dual, I'd want to attack a lot more. … It was just a fun win.”

Reid (41-5) will meet Erie Cathedral Prep sophomore Kawaun DeBoe (43-3) in the quarterfinals, which begin at 2:15 p.m. Levett (39-7), a 5-2 winner in the first round, gets East Stroudsburg South sophomore Patrick Gould (31-3) in the quarterfinals. Blumer (43-5) won 5-0 in the first round to earn a matchup with Bellefonte senior Brock Port (37-0).

Sophomores Darren Miller and Cam Connor remain in the hunt for third place. Miller, a 106-pounder, lost 5-4 in the first round on a last-second reversal but rebounded with a 5-0 win in his consolation bout. Connor, a 138-pounder, dropped a 3-2 decision in the first round but recovered with a pinfall win one match later.

“You see a lot of pretty good guys dropping down and leaving the tournament (on the first day), so I'm proud of those guys for dropping down, wrestling pretty solid matches and getting into (Friday),” coach Chris Heater said. “You want to get them into the medal rounds. Once you've got your guys to that point, it does kind of take the pressure off a little bit. Then it's like, ‘OK, what place do you want?' ”

A year ago, the Cavaliers encountered situations that toyed with their emotions on the first day. None among Reid, Levett or Blumer went winless in the tournament. But the heavyweight survived an ultimate tiebreaker scare in a preliminary-round bout. Levett won his prelim but lost in the first round. And Blumer accepted a first-round win via a forfeit when Parkland senior Jacob Lizak defaulted with a skin condition.

Blumer's latest first-round win involved more effort, but that didn't necessarily represent a bad thing.

“I wrestled really clean on my part,” Blumer said. “I did everything I wanted to do while I kept him away from his stuff. ... I felt in control the whole time. There were no parts of the match where I was really nervous or worried about what was going to happen.”

His mood might change when he squares off with Bellefonte's Port. But the Kiski Area senior, who earned his PIAA medal with a seventh-place finish in 2015, left the Giant Center Thursday with a confident smile and little to no stress.

“I've done some homework on (Port),” Blumer said. “I know what he does. It's going to be good match.

“I would say (Port's perfect record) motivates me more than makes me nervous. I want to be the kid to give him his first loss. He looks like a state final favorite, so it'd be awesome to not let him get there.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.