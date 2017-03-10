Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Southmoreland wrestler rallies from 5 points down to win PIAA semifinal at Hershey
Paul Schofield | Friday, March 10, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Southmoreland's Tyler Grifftihs wrestles Pequea Valley's Gabe Miller in the 132-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Griffiths won by a decision 12-9.
Southmoreland's Tyer Griffiths wrestles McDevitt's Bodee Tolbert in the 132-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Southmoreland's Tyer Griffiths pauses while wrestling McDevitt's Bodee Tolbert in the 132-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Southmoreland's Tyer Griffiths wrestles McDevitt's Bodee Tolbert in the 132-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca wrestles Saegertown's Cody Mulligan in the 182-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. DeLuca lost by a decision 3-2.
Derry's Dom DeLuca wrestles Saegertown's Cody Mulligan in the 182-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. DeLuca lost by a decision 3-2.
Southmoreland's Tyler Grifftihs celebrates with his coach after beating Pequea Valley's Gabe Miller in the 132-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Griffiths won by a decision 12-9.
Derry's Dom DeLuca wrestles Saegertown's Cody Mulligan in the 182-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. DeLuca lost by a decision 3-2.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick reacts after beating Pen Argyl's Chase Anklam in the 152-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Patrick won by a tech fall 16-1.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick wrestles Pen Argyl's Chase Anklam in the 152-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Patrick won by a tech fall 16-1.
Southmoreland's Tyler Grifftihs wrestles Pequea Valley's Gabe Miller in the 132-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Griffiths won by a decision 12-9.
Southmoreland's Tyler Grifftihs wrestles Pequea Valley's Gabe Miller in the 132-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Griffiths won by a decision 12-9.
Southmoreland's Tyler Grifftihs wrestles Pequea Valley's Gabe Miller in the 132-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Griffiths won by a decision 12-9.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick wrestles Pen Argyl's Chase Anklam in the 152-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Patrick won by a tech fall 16-1.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick warms up before wrestling Pen Argyl's Chase Anklam in the 152-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Patrick won by a tech fall 16-1.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick warms up before wrestling Pen Argyl's Chase Anklam in the 152-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Patrick won by a tech fall 16-1.
Southmoreland's Tyler Grifftihs wrestles Pequea Valley's Gabe Miller in the 132-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Griffiths won by a decision 12-9.
Jefferson-Morgan's Gavin Teasdale wrestles Boiling Springs' Kollin Myers in the 126-lb bout Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Teasdale won by a tech fall 20-5.
Jefferson Morgan's Gavin Teasdale warms up before a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Jefferson-Morgan's Gavin Teasdale wrestles Boiling Springs' Kollin Myers in the 126-lb bout Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Teasdale won by a tech fall 20-5.
Jefferson Morgan's Gavin Teasdale prepares before a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Jefferson-Morgan's Gavin Teasdale wrestles Boiling Springs' Kollin Myers in the 126-lb bout Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Teasdale won by a tech fall 20-5.
Jefferson Morgan's Gavin Teasdale wrestles Boiling Springs' Kollin Myers in the 126-lb bout Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017. Teasdale won by a tech fall 20-5.
E.L. Meyers' Colin Pasone reacts after losing his 120-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
South Park's Dallas Bulsak wrestles McDevitt's John Pipa in the 145-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Chestnut Ridge prays before during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
E.L. Meyers' Colin Pasone warms up before his 120-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
South Park coaches cheer on South Park's Dallas Bulsak as he wrestles McDevitt's John Pipa in the 145-lb bout during a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Southern Columbia's Jaret Lane is stretches before a Class AA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Delone Catholic's Bryce Perkins reacts after losing to Freedom's Evan Sweesy by a 3-1 decision during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Southmoreland's Tyer Griffiths pauses while wrestling McDevitt's Bodee Tolbert in the 132-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich reacts after losing during the second day of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
A wrestler stretches during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry wrestlers Dom DeLuca and Noah Wiencek warm up during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Noah Wiencek wrestles Muncy's Hunter Poust in the 220-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick reacts after beating Northwestern's Caleb Clymer in the 152-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca wrestles Troy's Zach Zimmerman in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca wrestles Troy's Zach Zimmerman in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca reacts after beating Troy's Zach Zimmerman in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca reacts after beating Troy's Zach Zimmerman in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick wrestles Northwestern's Caleb Clymer in the 152-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
A wrestler reacts in the hallway during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca wrestles Troy's Zach Zimmerman in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Frazier's Thayne Lawrence reacts after losing to Tri-Valley's Sammy Hepler in the 138-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Derry's Dom DeLuca reacts after beating Troy's Zach Zimmerman in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Saegertown's Cody Mulligan in the 182-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Jefferson Morgan's Gavin Teasdale wrestles Pequea Valley's Tanner Ball in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich wrestles during the second day of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Mt Pleasant's Alex Miscovich warms up during the second day of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Tri-Valley's Sammy Hepler reacts after beating Frazier's Thayne Lawrence in the 138-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Frazier's Thayne Lawrence reacts after losing to Tri-Valley's Sammy Hepler in the 138-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Frazier's Thayne Lawrence wrestles Tri-Valley's Sammy Hepler in the 138-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Brockway's Anthony Glasl reacts after losing by a decision 4-3 in the 106-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Muncy's Jacob Blair is consoled by his coach after losing during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Wrestlers stand for the national anthem during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Burrell's Trent Bechtold stretches during the second day of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Burrell's Trent Bechtold stretches during the second day of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Burrell wrestlers warm up during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Wrestlers stand for the national anthem during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
A security guard stands on duty during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.

HERSHEY — Most wrestlers don't recover from giving up a five-point move at the PIAA Class AA wrestling tournament.

Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths did.

After giving up the move midway through the first period of his semifinal-round match against Pequea Valley sophomore Gabe Miller, Griffiths didn't panic and rallied for 12-9 victory.

Griffiths scored seven consecutive points in the third period (reversal, three-point nearfall and two-point nearfall) to take an 11-7 lead.

After giving up a reversal and got an escape and held off Miller's late attempts. It was Miller's first loss (42-1) of the season.

Griffiths (38-2) will wrestle in the finals at 2 p.m. Saturday against Athens senior Brian Courtney (42-2).

"I really don't even know what it feels like yet," Griffiths said, trying to catch his breath.

"I'm out of breath and tired. I didn't even know if I was going to win the match the whole time. Once I won the match, I couldn't even believe I came back. I couldn't believe I came back from five points (down)."

Griffiths usually is in close, low-scoring matches. He won his quarterfinal match 4-0 earlier in the day against Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt's Bodee Tolbert.

But he was forced to open things up against Miller. Down 5-0, Griffiths was able to get a late reversal and two-point nearfall in the first period to trim the lead to 5-4.

"For me to come back five points is a pretty big deal," Griffiths said. "I was only down 5-4 and I know I can come back on anybody one point down, but I came back five so it just shows you one point doesn't really matter.

"This does help my confidence, being down like that and coming back. I know that no matter what, being down like that and coming back, I can win."

Ligonier Valley junior Robby Patrick joined Griffiths in the finals.

He recorded a 16-1 technical fall (3 minutes, 35 seconds) win against Pen Argyl junior Chase Anklam. Patrick (38-1) began his day with a 5-3 win against Northwestern Lehigh's Caleb Clymer.

Patrick pumped his fist after beating Clymer.

"He was ranked third in the state, and this was the round that I lost in a year ago," Patrick said. "I knew the quarterfinals would be the toughest round for me. Last year at this time, I was in a dark, dark place. I've been thinking about that all season."

Now Patrick gets a shot a Susquehanna Township sophomore Edmond Ruth, who handed Patrick his only loss of the season at the Juniata tournament in January.

"I get to avenge my only loss of the season," Patrick said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Ruth (39-0) wrestled in Class AAA in 2016.

Against Anklam, Patrick used his tilt to rack up 10 nearfall points. He led 10-0 after one period.

Derry sophomore Dom DeLuca also reached the semifinals, but he lost to Saegertown junior Cody Mulligan, 11-0.

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale (39-0) rolled into the finals with a 20-5 technical fall win against Boiling Springs sophomore Kollin Myers.

Teasdale will face Bermudian Springs senior Austin Clabaugh (41-4) in the finals. Clabaugh blanked Quaker Valley sophomore John Rocco Kazalas, 5-0.

Beth-Center sophomore Dominic Fundy is in the 182-pound final following a 3-2 win against Fort LeBoeuf sophomore Justin Gorring.

South Park senior Dallas Bulsak at 145 and South Side Beaver junior Bishop McCoy at 220 dropped the semifinal matches.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib

