Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Franklin Regional's Lee moves forward after stunning loss
Paul Schofield | Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:27 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee told his dad he's ready to move on after his stunning and controversial loss to Exeter Township senior Austin DeSanto on Saturday at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships at the Giant Center.

Lee, who will wrestle at Iowa next year, was competing injured after tearing his anterior crucial ligament in January.

While he was urged not to wrestle after UPMC's Dr. James Bradley, the Steelers team doctor, diagnosed the injury, Lee told FR coach Matt Lebe and his dad (Larry) he wasn't going to end his season in the doctor's office.

“Spencer said his dream was to become a four-time state champion and he wanted to complete his goal,” Lebe said. “It shows what type of kid Spencer is. There are a lot of athletes with an ACL injury that wouldn't attempt what he did.”

DeSanto defeated Lee, 6-5, when he was awarded a takedown as time expired; videos and photos showed time had run out before DeSanto completed the takedown.

Instead of being a four-time undefeated champion, Lee had to settle for a 144-1 career record and three state titles.

Lee spent the past month biking and swimming; he did little work on the mat.

He reinjured his knee during the semifinals at the WPIAL championships and tweaked it again during the semifinals Saturday morning.

Lee did not blame the loss on his injury though it was obviously he had limited lateral movement and was wearing a large brace on his knee.

“Spencer had nothing to prove,” Lebe said. “He could have ended the season when he learned of the injury. But that's not Spencer; he wanted to finish what he started.”

Lee has surgery scheduled for April. He also was forced to pull out of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic later this month.

“He wanted to wrestle in the classic,” Lebe said. “I think Spencer and Austin should be commended how they competed. I believe the videos and pictures are hard to dispute.

“There is no doubt that he's the best ever. He'll prove that at Iowa and the Olympics.”

Some other highlights from the weekend:

• The WPIAL dominated the Class AAA tournament with 34 placewinners, including five champions — North Hills freshman Sam Hillegas (113 pounds), Hempfield senior Jarod Verkleeren (145), Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy (152), North Allegheny senior Jake Woodley (195) and Canon-McMillan senior Brendan Furman (285). Losing in the finals were Shaler sophomore Ryan Sullivan (106), Seneca Valley junior Louis Newell (113), Lee (126), Bethel Park senior Nino Bonaccorsi (182), Laurel Highlands junior Ian Edenfield (220) and Kiski Area junior Isaac Reid (285).

The WPIAL had 54 wrestlers qualify for the PIAA tournament; their combined record was 150-98 (0.605 winning percentage). District 11 had 22 medalists, District 1 had 19 and District 3 had 17.

• Coy said he wanted to lead Penn-Trafford past Hempfield in the team standings and he did. Penn-Trafford finished 11th with 43 points and Hempfield was 12th with 41.

Joining Coy as a placewinner for Penn-Trafford was senior Matt McGillick, who finished sixth at 182.

Hempfield had three placewinners: Verkleeren, junior Luke Kemerer, who finished sixth at 148, and senior Vincent Distefanis, who was eighth at 120.

Other Westmoreland County placewinners in Class AAA were: Greensburg Salem senior Alec Shaw (sixth at 170), Norwin freshman Kurtis Phipps (seventh at 106), Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller (third at 106), Belle Vernon senior Jake Dunlop (eighth at 113), Kiski Area junior Noah Levett (sixth at 126) and Belle Vernon junior Brock Godzin (fifth at 152).

• Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence and Laurel Highlands junior Ian Edenfield made history for their schools.

Lawrence, who finished third at 138 in Class AA, was the first Commodore wrestler to earn a state medal, and Edenfield, who placed second at 220, was the Mustangs' first finalist and placewinner.

• More than 43,000 attended the three-day PIAA tournament at Giant Center.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.