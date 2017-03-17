Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Hillegas becomes North Hills' 1st PIAA champ

Jasper Wilson | Friday, March 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills’ Sam Hillegas wrestles Seneca Valley’s Louis Newell in the PIAA Class AAA 113lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Hillegas won 5-2.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills’ Sam Hillegas wrestles Seneca Valley’s Louis Newell in the PIAA Class AAA 113lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Hillegas won 5-2.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills’ Sam Hillegas reacts after beating Seneca Valley’s Louis Newell in the PIAA Class AAA 113lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Hillegas won 5-2.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills' Sam Hillegas is announced during Parade of Champions during the PIAA Class AAA Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Hills’ Sam Hillegas shakes hands with Seneca Valley’s Louis Newell in the PIAA Class AAA 113lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Hillegas won 5-2.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Sam Hillegas said all season his goal was to win a state title. The freshman wrestler from North Hills went to Hershey earlier this month and did it.

He finished his rookie high school season with an undefeated record at 113 pounds (43-0) and captured the first state title in school history, while also earning a Powerade tournament title, a section title and a WPIAL championship.

“It's surprising because he's a freshman,” North Hills coach Jose Martinez said. “But knowing Sam, (it's not surprising) because he's been working for this for years.”

After securing his spot atop the podium, Hillegas was happy, but didn't know what to do with himself, saying the full extent of what he had accomplished didn't hit him until a couple days later.

Hillegas won six Pennsylvania junior titles, so his current accomplishments, while exciting have just helped him focus more now on the next steps in a process he hopes will end with four PIAA titles and an undefeated high school career.

Martinez said he couldn't sense any of the outward nervousness Hillegas said was there at first in Hershey. But the coach added he saw some cautious aggression at the start of matches against unfamiliar opponents.

“My coach is always telling me, ‘This is just like every other match,' ” Hillegas said. “ ‘You've been in multiple finals before. Just treat this like you've treated those. Nothing to get nervous about.' ”

Hillegas had to go into overtime in the semifinal round to defeat Cameron Enriquez of Stroudsburg with a 6-4 sudden victory, his only overtime match the entire season.

For much of the postseason, Hillegas stuck to the plan that had helped him to so much success, but in certain cases, he had no choice but to adapt.

He faced Seneca Valley junior Louis Newell four times this year, including three bouts in the postseason — in the second, WPIAL and PIAA championship matches. Hillegas cited his three most recent matches with Newell and the state semifinal as the toughest during his run.

Hillegas improved on his feet throughout the season, Martinez said, which helped him stave off Newell's attempts to beat him in the neutral position in the PIAA championship match, which Hillegas won 5-2.

Martinez said if Hillegas continues at his current rate, there's no doubt he will leave high school as the best Indians wrestler ever.

But, of course, with three seasons remaining, Hillegas has a long way to go before any such grand pronouncements are made. He and those around him know as much, saying there's going to be more attention on him than ever before now.

“Always want to be hunting instead of being the hunted,” Hillegas said.

The key, according to Hillegas and his coach, will be setting high goals and staying focused on the immediate future, but nothing further.

With the lowest weight class in college at 125 pounds, Hillegas said the idea is for him to move up as a junior from 113 pounds, but he doesn't yet know by how much. The off-season plan is to continue strength training, eat whatever he wants and see where that leaves him, along with adapting to whatever growth spurts come his way.

“Nobody's going to take me lightly. Everyone's going to want to come and beat me now,” Hillegas said. “It's just a bigger target on my back. I just look at that as something, for myself, to motivate me more.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.