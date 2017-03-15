State champions highlight roster for Team Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wanted to compete for Team Pennsylvania in the annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 25 at Pitt's Fitzgerald Field House, but a knee injury will force the three-time PIAA champion to serve as team captain.

The Pennsylvania All-Stars will face all-stars from Team USA at 6 p.m. The WPIAL will face Georgia at 4 p.m.

There are five wrestlers from the WPIAL on the Pennsylvania team headlined by Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy at 152 pounds and Hempfield's Jared Verkleeren at 145. The others from the WPIAL are North Allegheny's Jake Woodley, a two-time PIAA champion, at 182, Canon-McMillan heavyweight Brendan Furman, a 2017 state champion, and Bethel Park's Nino Bonaccorsi, PIAA runner-up.

The rest of Team Pennsylvania is highlighted by Exeter Township's Austin DeSanto, who upset Lee in the Class AAA 126-pound final, and six two-time PIAA champions — Athens senior Brian Courtney at 132, Central Martinsburg's Max Murin at 138, Huntingdon's Jacob Oliver at 160, Bethlehem Catholic's Michael Labriola at 170, Woodley and Bishop McDevitt's Cole Nye at 220.

The combined record for the Team USA squad is 2,525-124. It features six four-time state champions and five three-time champions.

Louie DePrez of Hilton, N.Y. has a record of 253-31 and Jake Allar of St. Michael Albertville, Minn. is 250-27. Heavyweight Trent Hillger of Lake Fenton, Mich. is 241-8.

The combined record of the Pennsylvania team is 1,975-252. DeSanto finished his career 188-7.

Featured on the WPIAL team are Belle Vernon's Jacob Dunlop at 113 and Billy Korber at 220, Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis at 120, Ellwood City's Tyler Alberts at 126, Pine-Richland's Hunter Baxter at 132, Kiski Area's Joey Blumer at 138, Freedom's Kody Komara at 145, North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson at 152 and Eric Hong at 160, Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw at 170, Penn-Trafford's Matt McGillick at 182, Waynesburg's Colin McCracken at 195 and Montour's Roman Macek at 285.

The WPIAL team's combined record is 1,652-438.

The Georgia team's combine record is 2,057-255 and features five three-time state champions.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.